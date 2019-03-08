Bulls guard Zach LaVine was good, but Detroit’s Blake Griffin was better

The Zach LaVine takeover can’t be ignored.

Throughout the month of February, the Bulls guard averaged 24.5 points, and oh by the way, threw in 5.8 assists per game along the way.

And it isn’t like March has slowed him down, with LaVine entering Friday’s game with the Pistons averaging 31.3 points over his last five games.

Heck yeah, LaVine is having fun. Can you blame him?

“We’re at a lot better place now cause we’ve actually shown that we can do it on a night-in night-out basis of scoring like this,’’ LaVine said of the current state of the offense. “It’s something we’ve all liked to see, and it’s been good out there on the court.

“It’s a lot more fun to play when you get more points and more shots up. It’s just a more exciting game.’’

LaVine has been a big reason for that excitement.

Even on a night in which the Bulls (19-48) blew a 21-point lead to Detroit, losing 112-104, LaVine continued to flash enough that coach Jim Boylen still feels like Lauri Markkanen isn’t the only player on the roster with untapped potential.

“I think he can grow in all areas,’’ Boylen said of LaVine, who finished with a team-high 24 points. “I think he knows that. He has way more room to expand his game on both ends of the floor. Our goal for him, and his goal, is for him to be an elite two-way player, and that encompasses both ends of the floor, but also his decision making. His decision making his improving every game – when to shoot, when to pass, when to drive, getting to the line.

“[Elite players] get to the line, they put pressure on the rim, they put pressure on the defense. They make the defense shift, and then they make good decisions. I think he’s growing as we speak.’’

Just not to the size of Blake Griffin obviously, as the Detroit power forward completely took over the game in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points in the stanza to help key the comeback victory. In those final 12 minutes, the Pistons outscored the Bulls 43-24, with Griffin playing the role of hammer.

“He got me a couple times, and then there were a couple of miscommunication plays that we can work out,’’ Markkanen said of the clinic put on by Griffin. “They brought the physicality for sure. Got to give credit to them, but I think we can do a better job of finishing at the rim and making plays.’’

Which is where LaVine again comes in.

His decision making as of late had been stellar, but five turnovers against Detroit was definitely an off-night for him.

Still, what was once again on display against the Pistons was at least Boylen’s confidence in LaVine’s ability to be a primary ball-handler.

With there still question marks with current starting point guard Kris Dunn, however, a scenario that Boylen doesn’t see happening is moving LaVine to a full-time point guard role.

LaVine did play point guard coming out of UCLA, as well as his first season in Minnesota, but that’s not a path Boylen wants to take him down.

“Not right now,’’ Boylen said, when asked about LaVine revisiting his point guard days. “I want him to run the floor and get some easy baskets. I think we’ve turned him into an NBA two [guard], so I think we’ll keep him at that wing and keep him growing there.

“I don’t call him a point guard. I call him a ball-handling wing, ball-handling two, three, depending on our lineup. He’s a wing that can make decisions and, those guys are hard to guard.’’