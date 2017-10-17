Bulls have now added their eighth point guard in the last two years

The Bulls obviously aren’t done marching point guards through the Advocate Center.

On Tuesday, they introduced Kay Felder. All 5-foot-9 of him, freshly waived from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and now the eighth different point guard brought in since last season.

“Well, especially with the injury situation we have [with Kris Dunn], [Felder is] a young explosive point guard with great speed and quickness,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of the move. “He fits how we want to play, up tempo, and he’s a guy that I know everybody upstairs really liked coming out of college. He’s a guy that if I’m not mistaken led the nation in assists. He was at the top in scoring as well. He’s a good guy to take a look at and see if he fits with the future plans.’’

Something the Bulls have become very accustomed to doing.

Since trading Derrick Rose for a package that included Jerian Grant, the point guard position has seemingly been one tryout after another.

They signed free agents Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Canaan last summer after acquiring Grant, and then added Michael Carter-Williams and Cameron Payne during the season. This offseason only Grant and Payne stayed, while the Bulls added point guards Kris Dunn and Ryan Arcidiacono.

Now throw Felder into the mix.

Confused?

Hoiberg tried to clear it up, insisting that while Dunn recovers from his left index finger injury, Grant will remain the starter, Arcidiacono the back-up, and Felder a wildcard, coming out of Oakland University maybe small in stature but with a huge chip on his shoulder.

“He’s got too much catching up to do to just throw him out there,’’ Hoiberg said of Felder jumping Arcidiacono for that back-up spot. “We’ll keep Ryan as our backup right now. He gives up depth which we need at that spot with Kris and Cam still out with injuries.

“We’ll try to catch him up as quickly as possible and we’ll see if we can get him out there in a short period of time in these first few games.’’

Hoiberg also admitted that he tried to recruit Felder back in his Iowa State days, so felt like he was well versed in what the guard is capable of.

“I’m an aggressive point guard who will push the ball, look for guys, and try to make everything as easy as possible to help us win,’’ Felder said of what he brings to the table. “I think I can get caught up pretty fast.’’

Plus, it doesn’t hurt a rebuild to have a player who was part of a LeBron James-led team like Felder was last season. While he played in 42 games last season, Felder only averaged 9.2 minutes and four points a game, but played the role of sponge in trying to absorb all things LeBron.

“The culture that he’s built there, just the hard work, coming in early, staying late and then make sure you get your work in every day, make sure you’re taking care of your body,’’ Felder said of James. “And just the leadership skills. Constantly he was always talking during practice, just helping guys out.’’

So will Felder have staying power in this rebuild? At this point the Bulls have room to roll the dice.

“He’s gonna go out there and compete,’’ Hoiberg said of his newest guard. “I think he’ll fit in well with our young group.’’

