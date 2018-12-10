Bulls head coach Jim Boylen believes his style won’t deter future free agents

Jim Boylen has been an NBA assistant coach long enough to know how it works.

The players in this league talk, perception is everything.

The new Bulls head coach knows that as long as he sits in that seat, at some point soon in this rebuild he’ll have to stare across the table at a big-name free agent and explain to him what the heck went on during that first week on the job.

“No, I don’t think it’s a deterrent because the free agent we would want is a guy that wants to work after a 56-point loss, a guy that wants to work after a coach takes over and he’s in his eighth day,’’ Boylen said. “That’s the kind of free agent we really want, so I’m not fearful of it at all.’’

There seems to be little he’s fearful of these days, and with good reason.

Any outside ideas that he is suddenly on borrowed time because of his boot-camp mentality or because of Sunday’s almost player revolt, were once again squashed by the organization on Monday, as the front office told the Sun-Times, “Yes, he is safe’’ when asked about Boylen’s job security in the wake of the last few days.

A backing that Boylen acknowledged and appreciated.

“It means the world to a guy in this situation that they believe in me first of all to do this, but that they believe in even the way that I think it should be done is great,’’ Boylen said. “There’s no differential in philosophy of how we’re going to do this and what we think is important. It’s very freeing in knowing how we can coach this team with passion and emotion and directness, so it’s great.’’

Since taking over for Fred Hoiberg on Dec. 3, Boylen has questioned his players’ leadership and toughness, had three two-and-a-half hour practices with no off-days, all leading up to Sunday’s players-only meeting that then became an entire team meeting to hash out problems.

And Boylen’s yet to blink.

“[The job of the players] is to show up, which they did, and work,’’ Boylen said. “I’ll protect their legs … Their job is to show up, my job is to run the team, and I know they’ll do that. And we’re moving forward.

“I’m running this team because the Reinsdorfs want me to, and I’m going to run it the way I think is best for where we’re going.’’