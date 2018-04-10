Bulls high-flying guard Zach LaVine believes ‘We could be something special’

Zach LaVine has pushed all his chips on the table.

No hesitation, no doubts creeping in.

“We’re going to be good,’’ LaVine said very confidently. “We are. Not just saying that, either. You can’t let opportunity knock on the door and not open the door – that’s a quote from my dad by the way – but that’s the way I look at it. We could be something very special.’’

False bravado from the Bulls guard? Maybe, especially considering a lot of the good feelings from this season are basically based on a six-week showing through December and into January.

And it’s not like LaVine is alone, either.

Coach Fred Hoiberg has often pointed to that six-week sample size as a preview of what could be for this Bulls roster, and so have LaVine’s teammates.

From Dec. 8 until Kris Dunn suffered a concussion in a Jan. 17 loss to Golden State which sidelined for almost five weeks, the Bulls posted an impressive 14-8 record over that span. That included wins over Miami, Indiana, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Utah and Boston.

A closer look, however, and maybe that glass wasn’t exactly half-full.

The Celtics were without Kyrie Irving in that meeting, the 76ers had no Joel Embiid, and Milwaukee was still spinning in mud with soon-to-be-fired coach Jason Kidd.

But the most obvious piece of that winning puzzle that seems to be overlooked? The Bulls had a hot-shooting Nikola Mirotic on the roster during that winning streak. Heck, LaVine wasn’t really even a factor throughout most of that winning, just getting back from his left knee rehab and on a serious minutes restriction.

LaVine wasn’t about to let those details derail his optimism.

“I think individually what’s shown is that we’ve all had really strong points, so what would be the reason that when we did play together make it fool’s gold?’’ LaVine said. “We’re still getting used to everybody and there were some inconsistencies with guys not being there. There were some ups and downs … we had a really whacky season.

“All of that somehow plays a factor, but regardless, I don’t take that as fool’s gold or anything that people might say, because at the end of the day we’re going to make it work. We’re going to make sure it happens because we’re all competitive as heck individuals and have team goals. Me personally, I know how big this progression is and the position we’re in, the opportunity we’re getting.’’

While Hoiberg has also put a lot of stock in the six weeks of good Bulls basketball, he’s also stressed numerous times how important this summer will be, especially for Dunn, Lauri Markkanen and LaVine to get together and continue building their chemistry.

All three players have relayed to him that the organization will get that this offseason, and Hoiberg’s holding them to that.

“We also played some good teams and had some good wins in that stretch as well,’’ Hoiberg said, when the devil’s advocate scenario was thrown his way. “With a full summer with our guys and Lauri having a summer where he can concentrate on his body and now that he’s been in the league for a year the positive strides he will make at that position … I think you can take from that stretch that are positives.

“It’s going to take work. You can’t just say we played great for six weeks of the season and that is going to carry over to next year. It’s going to take a lot of work to get back to that point and hopefully build on some of those things we were doing.’’