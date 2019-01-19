Bulls hope to ‘stop the madness’ as skid hits 10

Bulls guard Wayne Selden goes to the basket as Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) and forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) defend Saturday at the United Center. David Banks/AP

The Bulls’ losing streak has reached double digits.

A 117-103 defeat against the Heat on Saturday marked the team’s season-worst 10th loss in a row. It is the second 10-game skid in as many seasons for the Bulls, whose all-time record of futility is a 16-game losing streak during the 2000-01 campaign.

The club’s last victory was Dec. 28 against the Wizards. The Bulls have allowed 100-plus points in nine straight contests.

“We’ve just got to get that win,” said Kris Dunn, who shot 3 of 14 and finished with six points. “Get that one win and be able to clear our heads and stop the madness.”

The latest letdown took place despite another good performance by Lauri Markkanen, who finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Zach LaVine led the team with 22 points, and Bobby Portis contributed 21 points in 24 minutes off the bench.

Poor shooting plagued the Bulls yet again. The team shot 39.3 percent (35 of 89), while the Heat shot 57 percent (45 of 79).

“They got comfortable,” Dunn said. “In this league, if you get comfortable, you’re going to hit shots.”

Decision looms

Wendell Carter Jr. is weighing his options after the Bulls’ medical staff recommended that he undergo surgery on his left thumb, which could end his rookie season after 44 games.

“He’s meeting with his family and his representation and our medical staff, so we’ll let you know when that gets figured out,” said Jim Boylen, who indicated that a decision could come by Monday. “Obviously, (we’re) very disappointed for him and our team. Our heart’s broken for him. Forty-four games in, he’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do from a competitive standpoint and a development standpoint. That’s a gut-wrencher.”

The 19-year-old Carter Jr. has averaged 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists while logging 25.2 minutes per game. He was injured Tuesday against the Lakers, and a follow-up exam showed the extent of the damage in his thumb.

Boylen said Carter Jr. had a bright future.

“I think he can be a dynamic defender, a multi-position defender,” Boylen said. “He has the ability to play with his back to the basket, the ability to play in the pocket in pick-and-roll, and he’s an improving shooter. He made some 3s. His fundamentals on his shot have improved since he’s been here. That will only get better after he heals up. … There’s a lot to build on.”

‘Much love’

Robin Lopez delivered a pregame speech to fans on the Bulls’ inaugural “Pride Night” to recognize the LBGTQ communities.

“We invite and encourage you to celebrate diversity, acceptance and equality not just tonight in this arena, but every day in your homes, workplaces and communities,” Lopez told the crowd. “We thank you for being here. Much love.”

Players wore Pride-themed shirts during warmups. Former NBA player Jason Collins, who in 2013 became the first active player in men’s professional sports to come out as gay, is scheduled to speak with Bulls players and staff members in February.