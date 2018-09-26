Bulls’ Zach LaVine and Jabari Parker have more than bad knees in common

The text messages started back in 2017.

Just two young NBA players on the verge of coming into their own, derailed by torn anterior cruciate ligaments five days apart from each other, and facing the long journey back.

“We were both injured,’’ Zach LaVine said of Jabari Parker on Wednesday, and how the relationship between the two initially started. “We both got injured at the same time. I had my ACL, he had his second one, and we were already texting each other from there. And then a little bit throughout [last] season, see when he was coming back.

“I didn’t really talk to him a lot when he was playing. Gave him his space, but before that when he was coming back. Then after [last] season I started texting him again like, ‘What’s up, man?’ ‘’

As far as when LaVine started using his phone to recruit Parker to join his hometown Bulls?

“Um, right after the season,’’ he said with a laugh.

Sure.

Not exactly the most convincing answer. It was likely much earlier, but LaVine was sticking to it.

“I know what I’m doing,’’ LaVine said of the recruitment. “But I think he knew what he wanted, and so did the city, so I think we were good.’’

Now, the bigger question is just how good?

LaVine and Parker have more than just bum knees in common. They are two very gifted offensive players, who have also built their careers on being defensively challenged. Two up-and-coming Alphas making $20 million a year, trying to build a friendship off the court and chemistry on it.

“I talk to him every morning, and we’ll get this friendship going,’’ LaVine said. “He’s a real cool dude. Real laid back, an old soul. He drives like … I love old-school cars and he’s got like six of them. I’ve been trying to drive one. He’s real chill, relaxed dude. He listens to nothing but old-school hip-hop music, and I’m the same way. So we already have some connections.’’

Now it’s a matter of becoming even more connected. That’s what this training camp and preseason is all about for LaVine and Parker. The two can’t just co-exist if year two of the rebuild is going to move forward successfully.

“Yeah, for sure,’’ LaVine said of the importance of the two building a good relationship. “You can be up front with each other. If he needs something you’re not afraid to ask it. You can’t get too upset with something if you say something on the court. You have to be able to take accountability, so once that friendship grows you’re OK.’’

The Bulls are void of a true go-to superstar. Offensive pecking order, especially late in games, will often come down to who has it going rather than bank accounts or championship rings.

Making sure everyone gets on that same page now, well, there will be a lot less finger pointing later on.

“We have to understand that,’’ LaVine said. “We can see it on the court. We’re all good enough basketball players to understand, ‘OK, this dude has it going, we’ve got to be unselfish enough to know today is his day.’ You gotta feed him, you gotta play through him.

“If it’s Lauri [Markkanen’s] day you gotta feed him. If it’s my day … obviously [last year] against the Timberwolves I made it vocal early, ‘Look, I’m going today.’ That’s the main thing. I think we’re all cool enough with each other where we can all talk to each other, and be like, ‘Look, give it to me here, call a play here.’ We’ll work together all fine.’’