New Bull Jabari Parker already seems to be on a different page than his coach

It wasn’t filled with long thought-out responses.

Heck, it was hard to tell if it was even filled with complete honesty.

But Jabari Parker at least spoke to the media on Thursday, even if he sounded like there were 1,000 other places he’d rather be.

Call it baby steps.

One day after having his role changed from starter to reserve and then deciding after he didn’t want to address the media, Parker was asked about his reaction to the move from Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg and the staff.

“I try to not just get emotional,’’ Parker said. “Understand that there’s a theory to everything. I just tried to do my best to do what I could.’’

Asked if it would be disappointing if he stayed in that bench role, Parker replied, “No, it necessarily won’t. Just want to be able to get on the floor and hopefully maximize whatever I have to do.’’

That might just be tested. Just as the relationship between Parker and Hoiberg could be.

Hoiberg said he spoke to Parker about the change before the game and reiterated that again on Thursday.

“With the second unit, and I talked to Jabari about this, was to try to use him in more of a facilitating role and put the ball in his hands and really kind of use him as a point-forward,’’ Hoiberg said. “And I liked the look of it.’’

When Parker was asked about the explanation he was given his side of the story was, “Really wasn’t any reason but just different lineups.’’

The uh-oh moments didn’t end there, as Parker was asked if he should be willing to take any role at this point, considering he’s had two anterior cruciate ligament surgeries.

“Uh, no comment,’’ Parker said.

He might want to get a comment ready.

In moving Parker and Robin Lopez to the bench before the Pacers win, what Hoiberg saw from a new-look starting rotation of Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, Justin Holiday, Bobby Portis and rookie Wendell Carter Jr. was more life on both ends of the floor.

So when asked about Parker’s ego somehow being bruised, Hoiberg didn’t see that as a priority to the big picture.

“It’s about trying to find the guys that fit the best together and that’s what it’s all about right now,’’ Hoiberg said. “It’s about trying to put guys in positions to be successful on the floor. We went with a different lineup [Wednesday] night and again, I liked the way it looked.’’

Made easier in the way Parker looked so far this preseason.

In the two losses with Parker in the starting lineup, the former Simeon High School standout shot a combined 4-for-23, as the Bulls started off both games slowly, and compounded that by looking awful defensively.

Not exactly the ideal return on a two-year, $40-million investment made by the front office this offseason. The good news is the Bulls own the team option for the second year. The bad news? Year one is less than three weeks old.

Not that there should have been high expectations for the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft, especially with two ACL injuries under his trunk. But the hope was he wouldn’t stunt the rebuild, either.

Fortunately for Parker, nothing is set in stone just yet. The Bulls finish off the preseason Friday night, and then have five days before the regular-season tip-off in Philadelphia.

“I talked to all of our guys about that,’’ Hoiberg said. “I really don’t care who starts the game. It’s about who’s going to go out there and show who deserves to be on the floor in crunch time when it matters most.’’