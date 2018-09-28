The Bulls still have no idea what they have with new forward Jabari Parker

Jabari Parker is still an enigma.

The former Simeon High School standout turned Dukie, and then Milwaukee Buck, is now back home playing for a Bulls franchise he grew up idolizing, but with the preseason set to tip off Sunday night against New Orleans, few in his new organization still know exactly what to expect.

And if they claim they do know, well, their likely lying.

Parker is coming off a second anterior cruciate ligament surgery, playing in just the final 31 regular-season games last year.

He’ll be playing an unfamiliar position at the three.

His defense? Let’s call that optional at best.

Since being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2014 draft, Parker’s four-year career in Milwaukee could best be summed up as glimpses of hope far too many times eclipsed by disappointment.

It’s those glimpses of hope that general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson invested $20 million in, paying the 6-foot-8 forward that for this season and holding the team option for the 2019-20 campaign.

Preseason will start the process of examining that investment.

“He looked great [so far], he was trying to dunk everything and stuff like that,’’ new teammate Zach LaVine said of the early impressions of Parker. “He’s as explosive as ever.’’

OK, but that’s in controlled team scrimmages. Will the Bulls get the Parker that looked disinterested in his role like he did at times with Milwaukee or the guy that put on a show in his final six regular-season games last year, averaging 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game?

More importantly, how will coach Fred Hoiberg make sure that LaVine, Parker, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn all get their touches, while establishing a pecking order for late-game situations?

“I think it just takes time,’’ Parker said of establishing those roles. “I can’t put a date on it. But once we figure out each other and start to jell then we’ll see the results. As far as the results go, then we’ll know if we’re jelling or not.’’

Hoiberg offered up a more detailed answer.

“We had multiple occasions when we were going through our really good stretch last year where Lauri would take the last shot,’’ Hoiberg said. “Or Kris Dunn really developed into a closer in a lot of those wins that we had. Zach had a couple games where we put the ball in his hands late in games. Obviously Jabari is capable of making a big play, especially at the three when you can put him on the block and you can take advantage of the mismatch.

“That will develop as we go along. We’ll understand who has the makeup to be that guy that we put the ball in their hands late in games.’’

That also means sacrifices will have to be made and feelings might get hurt at times. That’s why LaVine said egos need to be checked at the door.

“We’re not going to start this thing on who is the Alpha and things like that,’’ LaVine said. “We’re going to need more than one Alpha on the team. That’s how teams are now.

“There’s going to be some games where one of us doesn’t get as many shots as we did the game before or get as many points as we did the game before, but I think as long as we win we’ll be OK.’’

But what if they’re not winning? What if things aren’t OK?

“Then something’s got to change,’’ LaVine said. “I think we’re all unselfish, we all understand each other’s game and where the ball is supposed to go. I think we’ll be OK.’’