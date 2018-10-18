The Bulls’ Jabari Parker is either settled in with his new role or a good liar

PHILADELPHIA – Jabari Parker is either great with the poker face or resilient as heck.

One week after expressing some obvious displeasure with his new role of going from starter to a bench role, the former Simeon High School standout seemed like he was all in with the decision as Thursday’s regular-season tip-off came and went for the Bulls.

“It doesn’t matter,’’ Parker said, when asked if his new role just so happened to become permanent this season. “It doesn’t dictate my play. It shouldn’t. Because I get the opportunity to be on the floor and that’s all that counts.’’

A far cry from last week when coach Fred Hoiberg made the move, resulting in Parker blowing off the media twice, calling it a “huge adjustment’’ when he finally did speak, and then insisting he didn’t really receive any explanation from his coach even though Hoiberg said he sat down with Parker and explained the decision.

So why the change?

That will remain yet another unexplained mystery for the enigmatic forward.

“I just want to get the flow going,’’ Parker said of his new role. “I don’t want to be stagnant. It’s really a move for myself, but any position I’m in, I just try to improve.

“Just for me, just accepting what anybody throws at me. That’s more my challenge. You know, just try to improve and get better at what I need to do.’’

Parker was signed by the Bulls this offseason after Milwaukee pulled his qualifying offer away, making him a free agent. It was a two-year, $40-million price for the homecoming bill, but the Bulls own the option for next season, so it could easily be a one-year, $20-million tryout.

If Parker shows enough and the Bulls see the season sliding away, they could try and move him for a draft asset. That scenario is made easier with the fact that his contract stays a team option for next season no matter who possibly acquires him, so he can be treated like an expiring deal on the market.

That’s why playing better than he did in the preseason would be a win-win for the Bulls and Parker on multiple fronts.

“It’s just in the area of trying to get better every day,’’ Parker said, when asked where his game is currently at. “I don’t want to put a title onto it. It’s just what I can control in the moment. And keep on improving.’’

Still not there

Denzel Valentine’s injured left ankle still has him sidelined, but the reserve did say that he was close and if it was a Game 7 of a playoff, he’d be able to go.

Unfortunately, Game 1 of 82 didn’t move the needle, as Valentine practiced on Wednesday, and if he could get through the Friday practice, might play in Saturday’s home opener.

Reserve Cristiano Felicio also missed the game with a sore ankle.

Vote of confidence

Zach LaVine’s defense this preseason has taken huge strides forward, and now one of his teammates wants to make sure it stays that way.

“That’s my guy,’’ point guard Kris Dunn said of LaVine. “On the defensive end I just told him, ‘You’re as fast as me. You’re more athletic than me. There’s no way you shouldn’t be a good defender in this league. You could be one of those guys who could be dynamic in the passing lanes because you’re so athletic and fast.’ ‘’