Bulls — just like it’s (ahem) ’98? — look to streak past hapless Magic

Nothing has to give.

No, really. The Bulls (9-20) — after losing 10 in a row — are on fire with a six-game winning streak. Their opponents Wednesday night at the United Center, the Orlando Magic (11-20), have dropped five straight and 16 of 19. Why should either team change direction now?

By the way, the Bulls are the first team in NBA history to take six steps forward immediately after going 10 steps back. Nuts, isn’t it?

“Thank God we were first to do it,” swingman Justin Holiday said. “Hopefully, we can continue on and continue winning games. Yeah, I mean, it’s going great for us. We’re playing really good basketball.”

Red-hot Nikola Mitotic and the streaking Bulls go for consecutive win No. 7 on Wednesday. | Tony Dejak/AP

The Bulls’ six-game streak is their first in two seasons. They haven’t reached seven straight since December of 2014. Should we keep going? The last eight-gamer was in February and March of 2012, and the last nine-gamer came to end the regular season in 2011.

And the last time a Bulls team went double-live gonzo with a double-digit win streak? That was in March of 1998, when some cat named Michael Jordan was en route to title No. 6.

Alas, the Bulls are in Cleveland on Thursday and in Boston and Milwaukee after that. Something tells us the streak is going to end sooner rather than later.

