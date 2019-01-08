Bulls lack of toughness will be tested on this five-city road trip out West

Individually, the Bulls have some tough players.

Bobby Portis? Ask Nikola Mirotic if Portis is one to be intimidated.

Robin Lopez backs downs from no one.

Then there’s Kris Dunn, who is the ultimate alley guy. To a man, the Bulls locker room will tell you that if you’re going down an alley, Dunn is the guy you want next to you.

Collectively, however? Let’s just say this Bulls team comes up a bit soft in that toughness department, and is at least self-aware enough to admit it.

“I just think we need to be more physical,’’ guard Zach LaVine said, as the Bulls prepared for a five-team, 10-day road trip beginning Wednesday in Portland. “I feel like when teams see us they can take advantage of us at times in the game and I don’t think that’s a good trait to have as a team.

“I think overall we need to be tougher. If that’s sending a message by committing a foul early on in the game or setting the tone … physicality, but not just playing your way into the game, starting it off like that.’’

The mirrors work in the LaVine household, because the first finger he pointed at in improving the team’s toughness was at himself.

“I think I gotta do a better job with that as well,’’ LaVine said.

LaVine’s entire assessment was on display in the loss to Brooklyn. The Nets brought in tough-minded veterans off the bench like DeMarre Carroll, and bullied the younger players on the home team.

That’s why coach Jim Boylen said over and over again on Tuesday that “we need to get a physical toughness … we can’t let teams man-handle us on the defensive end.’’

But can a team be taught to be tougher?

LaVine thinks so. Make that he hopes so.

“It can be [tough to teach] because it’s all new but we’ve got to stop talking about youth because that’s where we’re at right now,’’ LaVine said. “We’re gonna keep playing like this, so we’re going to get better. There’s going to be steps that we have to take but you can change that very fast by changing the way you play or your mindset on the game.’’

Does that mean expect a hard foul early on in Portland or Boylen picking up a technical? Maybe.

Boylen, however, hopes that whatever it takes to get to that level it starts happening soon.

“I had an [Athletic Director] tell me one time that maturity only happens with the passage of time,’’ Boylen said. “We’re trying to speed it up. You do that on the practice floor. That’s why practices are so important. You just do the best you can.

“I think these days [toughness is] recovering from a mistake. The ability to recover from an in-game failure, maybe a poor quarter … can you mentally right the ship in your mind and battle through it? I talk to our guys about if you start poorly, are you going to have a bad game? Or are you going to compete? If you start well, can you sustain it and make the adjustments when the defense adjusts to you. That mental edge and toughness, some of it is maturity. Some is experience. There’s physical toughness, mental toughness. There’s bringing a consistent edge. I think all those things are part of it.’’

And all will be tested on this road trip, facing Portland, Golden State, Utah, the Lakers and then Denver.

“You got 41 home, 41 road,’’ Boylen said of what lies in front of them. “You’ve got to play them, you’ve got to embrace them.’’