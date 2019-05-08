Bulls land highly-respected assistant coach Chris Fleming to help push rebuild

The search for a lead assistant coach didn’t last long.

A team source confirmed on Wednesday that the Bulls have hired former Nets and Nuggets assistant coach Chris Fleming to sit alongside Jim Boylen, just days after the team extended Boylen with a three-year contract.

Fleming helped turn the German national team into a threat during the 2017 European Championships, as well as getting credit for the work he did in Denver (2015-16) and most recently with Brooklyn.