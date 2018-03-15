Bulls last-second win in Memphis could now cost them one more draft spot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Bulls players continued to show that they’re not worried tomorrow.

They’re not concerned with tanking talk, May lottery balls, or in the case of Justin Holiday, even their own future in the organization.

It’s about the now.

Not the attitude many Bulls fans wanted to see from this team, but one they continue to get, as the Bulls outlasted the sinking Grizzlies 111-110 Thursday night.

Significant?

Yes, especially in a season where more than a handful of teams have made tanking an art form.

The Bulls win, combined with New York losing a ninth straight game, meant the Bulls (24-44) went from the eighth-worst team in the league to the ninth spot, again potentially dropping down one spot in the draft.

By the way, a draft that in the preseason the front office felt like they could easily be in the top three.

They have Antonio Blakeney to blame – or thank depending on who with the Bulls you talk to – for the latest win, as he got the ball with about five seconds left, had no intention of passing it off, and was fouled on the three-point attempt with 1.8 seconds left and the Bulls down one.

The rookie made two-of-three, and a put-back by Memphis’ JaMychal Green came after the horn had sounded to seal the win.

“I got the ball with like five seconds left, and I knew I was going to make an aggressive play,’’ Blakeney said. “I’m a confident player. I work very hard on my game, been working hard my whole life, so when I’m in a game there’s nothing to be scared of.’’

Not that coach Fred Hoiberg was expecting anything else, as he finished the game with Blakeney, Cam Payne, Cristiano Felicio, Noah Vonleh and Paul Zipser on the floor to see what the youngsters could do.

“That usually is the look [Blakeney] gives when the ball is in his hands,’’ Hoiberg said of that last play. “He kind of tells everybody to get out of his way.’’

Then there’s Holiday, who again didn’t play, but remained upbeat about what he’s accomplished this season. Again, more focus on the now.

“Well, one I think is transparency between myself, coaching staff, management, things like that,’’ Holiday said, when asked how he’s handled the demotion from starter to a lot of DNP [Did Not Play] nights so well.

The Bulls initially took both Holiday and Robin Lopez out of the starting lineup – at least until the NBA stepped in – letting both know that they wanted to get a good look at the young players on the bench. Holiday expects that he is with the Bulls next season, and he will be back as a starter now that he played the good soldier and stepped aside for the auditions.

But what if he sacrificed playing time, and then they trade him in the offseason? It’s a huge leap of faith.

“The way you say that makes complete sense, but I don’t think it’s as simple as that,’’ Holiday said of that scenario. “I think they know what they have in me. They understand what I’m going to bring to the table every day, and they want to give some other guys chances to play. I think that’s really it. I don’t want to try getting too far in, ‘Well maybe, what if … ‘ That’s what I think it is. And who knows?

“Obviously thinks change. Things always change in this league and I understand that. Right now with the situation that it is, again happy to do it.’’