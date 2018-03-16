Bulls locker room toughness starts with veterans Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday

This was the season the Bulls were supposed to move out of the mediocre zip code.

VP of basketball John Paxson even braced the fan base for what was coming, insisting on several occasions in the offseason and into training camp that there were going to be a lot of ugly nights.

It was about possibly two years of dark days to see the light.

But mediocrity?

Spinning in that mud pit was no longer the organization’s mission statement.

Now, there they sat on Friday afternoon, still in the lottery, but continuing to watch their lottery balls dwindle, moving to the No. 9 spot in the tanking order thanks to the free-falling New York Knicks.

A sinking ship that the crew just won’t let take on water fast enough. A step closer to mediocrity.

Blame – or thank – Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday for that.

The sacrifice of the two vets has been highly publicized this season, with both willing to give up starting jobs and minutes in order for the young players to develop, but there’s also a certain mentality that both have helped permeate throughout the locker room that has resulted in more wins than expected.

“Yeah, without question it’s about trying to win every single game no matter what the outside feels you should be or wants you to be,’’ center Robin Lopez said of this year’s Bulls. “That’s the way a lot of these guys are wired. I don’t know how many guys across this league that at some point have been doubted x amount of times, but it’s a lot. That mentality has always provided them fuel, motivation.’’

It all sounds cliché, but after watching how some teams in the league have simply laid down the last few months, especially the teams at the bottom, Lopez’s mentality has seemingly rubbed off on his teammates.

“Our vets are great,’’ guard Kris Dunn said. “They don’t know how to be any other way than positive.’’

A description that fits Holiday perfectly.

Like Lopez, Holiday has every reason to be angry with this season, going from first-time starter to lineup yo-yo, but has embraced what this team could be at some point.

With NBA super teams being debated once again as either good or bad for the league, and playoff reform now even inching towards the table, Lopez and Holiday are fine with leaving everything the same.

They like the challenges of a historically great team like Golden State again favored in the West, and of course LeBron James still lurking in the East.

To them that’s what it’s about.

“You go into the season wanting to beat them,’’ Holiday said of the preordained favorites. “We’re all competitors. That’s what we want. I love playing against LeBron and them, or the Warriors, the best players. I’m sure every player you ask that’s how they would answer that.’’

Maybe every player in the Bulls locker room.

“I know there’s a lot of discussion about the haves and have nots, super teams, tanking, but I’m not sure why there’s a reaction of change right now,’’ Lopez said. “You go to the early 2000s with the Lakers, the 1990s with [Michael] Jordan’s Bulls … I’m not sure why people want change now. The league has been set up like that for years.

“So why change things now? It’s interesting. Lots of times you’re just in that echo chamber, man. You hear that same thing over and over again, and you start to believe it.’’

NOTE: Kris Dunn (toe) and Lauri Markkanen (back) will miss the game with the Cavs, while Zach LaVine (knee) and Noah Vonleh (toe) are questionable.