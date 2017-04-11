Bulls lose in overtime to Pelicans

Lauri Markkanen didn’t do much until the fourth quarter. Anthony Davis showed why he’s one of the best players in the world.

The Bulls almost found a way to win.

Markkanen had 14 points and the Bulls lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 96-90 in overtime on Saturday. The Bulls were coming off one of their best games of the season – a 105-83 win Friday in Orlando and were looking to build some momentum.

They hung with New Orleans, but were unable to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

Davis ended with 27 points and 16 rebounds. Markkanen, meanwhile struggled to find his shot, going 5 of 16 from the floor for with seven rebounds But with Markkanen having an off night, the Bulls couldn’t quite get past the Pelicans.

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) and Chicago Bulls forward Paul Zipser (16) go for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

In a game that won’t live long in the memory (the Bulls shot 35.4 percent and the Pelicans hit just 40.2 percent of theirs), the Bulls were led by Justin Holiday’s 18. They were up 64-57 after three quarters but New Orleans started the fourth on a 8-0 run that ended on a Markkanen dunk.

With 10 seconds left and the game tied at 83 after a Davis alley-oop dunk, Robin Lopez had a chance to give the Bulls the lead but his shot from in close rimmed out. Jrue Holiday’s jumper for New Orleans with 2.1 seconds was short and the Bulls grabbed the rebound and called time. Lopez got the inbound pass but was stripped, leading to overtime.

In the extra session, the Bulls trailed by five with 1:20 left and had three shots on their next possession but missed all three. Jameer Nelson then hit a 3-pointer over Markkanen with 48.9 seconds left to effectively seal the game.

DaMarcus Cousins added 25 for the Pelicans.

