Bulls lose season finale, and now comes the business of roster improvement

PHILADELPHIA – Wednesday wasn’t Robin Lopez’s last basketball game.

His last in a Bulls uniform? Maybe, but the big man knows there is a place for him somewhere on an NBA roster next season.

Coach Jim Boylen knows what roster he wants him on.

“Anytime you’ve got a tough competitive guy that wants to win … obviously that’s going to be the theme the whole way next year, and that’s the theme I’m going to talk to the team about on Thursday is we’re going to have to share and sacrifice,’’ Boylen said. “Grow together as a team and make it about the team.

“Those are going to be my messages. So whoever those guys are. But Rolo is a winning player. That’s the greatest compliment I can give him. And we need more winning players.’’

The bigger question is would there be room for a Lopez return?

Wendell Carter Jr. is likely the starting center next season, while Lauri Markkanen is also looking to add some strength and play minutes at the five.

Boylen, however, said there would be minutes for Lopez as well.

“I like Robin,’’ Boylen said. “I care for Robin a lot. I think he’s a winning player, and he’s been terrific. He’s been terrific in helping the young guys, he’s had my back the whole time I’ve had the job, and he’s a pro’s pro. What I want is what’s best for him, and I think he’s going to have a market. I hope he plays for a long time. It would be great if it’s with us, and if it’s not I hope it’s where he wants to be.’’

Unfortunately, Lopez’s last possible taste with the Bulls was a bad one, as they were blown out by the 76ers in the season finale 125-109. Lopez scored 12 points, and again was surrounded by a lineup of many players who might not even be on an NBA roster next season.

Considering his age, 31, and what could be the backend of his career, Lopez was asked if playing on a team that finished way better than 22-60 would now be a priority.

Yes, he wants another playoff run, but he also reiterated that this Bulls roster might be ready for that type of push.

“Every NBA player wants to succeed,’’ Lopez said. “Everybody here is competitive. We’re still bummed out today we didn’t make the playoffs. We’ve been bummed out for X amount of days, however many amount of days. So everybody wants to be in a successful situation and I’m no different. I see no reason that the Bulls can’t be in the playoffs next year.’’

Counting it down

While most of the Bulls roster was ready for some ice and relaxation, Boylen was already anticipating how important the fall training camp will be for his team.

The fact that it will be his first full training camp in the head coaching chair also carries weight with Boylen.

“It will mean hopefully establishing our foundation at both ends better,’’ Boylen said. “Hopefully, it will reinforce the style of play that we want. We want to improve our individual defense and our team defense. That’s a big training camp point of emphasis. That’s what training camp is, getting in a stance and learning how to play together defensively. Offensively, we’re going to keep building on our multi-ball-handler system and playing out of flow and then executing.

“I’m really looking forward to training camp. To be honest, I wish it was sooner than what it is.’’