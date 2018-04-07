Bulls lose to Brooklyn and Bobby Portis takes the Nets’ antics personally

Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, Denzel Valentine, and Antonio Blakeney were each wearing T-shirts with a sports coat and jeans ensemble, while Paul Zipser went more traditional shirt and tie.

Lauri Markkanen stayed in his hooded red game warm-ups, while Robin Lopez took his usual place of in full uniform, sitting very relaxed on the court of the United Center.

A tanking fashion show at its finest.

Credit the Bulls – it worked.

In what was a must-lose game at this point of the season, the sliding Bulls did just that, losing to Brooklyn 124-96 Saturday night.

The significance?

It moved the Bulls into a tie with the Nets for the seventh-worst record in the league with just two games left in the chase for better draft lottery position. Even better news for the Bulls was that they have to travel to Brooklyn on Monday for one more meeting.

As usual, coach Fred Hoiberg was not interested in any of that tanking talk.

“We’re going to try to compete at a high level,’’ Hoiberg said of the mindset over the final two games. “I know our guys will play hard and play with passion. That’s what we’re asking of our team right now. They’re going out to compete to win. That’s the makeup of a player. That’s what their job is, try play as hard as they can to try to win.’’

The make-up of the starting lineup?

That was a completely different story. Hoiberg started the backcourt of Cameron Payne and David Nwaba, and surrounded them with Justin Holiday, Bobby Portis and Cristiano Felicio. The bench was made up of the likes of Omer Asik, Ryan Arcidiacono and Jerian Grant.

“We’re putting guys in positions they’ve never been in their careers,’’ Hoiberg said. “I’ve been really pleased our guys are playing with effort regardless of the situation.’’

Effort, yes. It’s the execution part that was a bit of a problem against Brooklyn (27-53), especially since they once again bled out on the defensive end, allowing a franchise-high 24 threes – just one shy of tying an NBA record.

And all the while, a lot of laughing and joking from the Brooklyn bench that didn’t sit well with Portis.

“For sure,’’ Portis said when asked if he took the Nets’ antics personally. “We’re down players, but that can’t happen. [Saturday] wasn’t our night, but we get to play against them again Monday. Me personally, I can’t wait to play, you know them laughing and things like that. You can go out there and joke around, have some fun, but we need to do some similar things they did to beat us and be the tougher team.’’

As far as Hoiberg’s plans for the final two games, the coach said he would likely play Markkanen in both games, but again keep him on that minutes count of 22-to-24 each game. Markkanen has also not been used late in games, especially when there’s losing to do.

They do, however, want to see Markkanen finish strong in the minutes they do hand him.

“I think with Lauri right now he’s playing with such a good rhythm,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s playing with great efficiency, and guys are doing such a good job of finding him. And he’s playing with a high level of confidence.

“With us, we’ve been doing a really good job of playing with movement these last few games, and everybody is benefitting from that. I think probably more specifically Lauri because of the way he’s shooting the basketball, attacking the rim, and just understanding when to attack the closeout and when to shoot it.’’