Bulls make David Nwaba unrestricted free agent: report

Chicago Bulls' David Nwaba (11) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica (8), of Serbia, during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Minneapolis. | Hannah Foslien/Associated Press

The Bulls rescinded their qualifying offer to guard David Nwaba on Thursday, which made him an unrestricted free agent, according to Yahoo Sports.

The move came two weeks after the Bulls made Nwaba, who averaged 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game last season, a restricted free agent after the team offered him a qualifying offer.

The Bulls also announced Thursday that they waived guard Sean Kilpatrick.

Last season, Kilpatrick, 28, played for the Nets, Bucks and Clippers before signing with the Bulls as a free agent on March 26. While with the Bulls, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard appeared in nine games and averaged 15.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also shot 43.9 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from the perimeter.

Kilpatrick also played a short time for the Timberwolves and Nuggets during his four-season career.