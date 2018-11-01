Bulls/NBA writer Joe Cowley on Derrick Rose: ‘I was wrong’

I was wrong about Derrick Rose.

It’s never good to start out a column by stating, “I was wrong … ‘’ but in this case there’s no way around it.

Last January, I wrote a column on how it was all over for the one-time Bulls MVP. His brand was failing, his game unevolved, his future somewhere in China.

All truths at the time.

What I didn’t anticipate was Rose recognizing that he had hit NBA rock bottom, humbling himself enough to change the way he was playing, and then to actually take the court and play for someone other than himself.

He has done that this season in Minnesota, capped off by a ridiculous 50-point performance in a victory Wednesday over Utah. A showcase of basketball skills not seen by Rose since pre-knee injury, with an added touch of some new tricks.

In a recent interview with former Magic great Dennis Scott, Rose talked about the evolution of his game, stressing how he’s now distinguished athleticism from recklessness.

More important, in talking to Timberwolves coaches about Rose – some of the same coaches that had Rose in Chicago – he spent this offseason working on the fundamentals of his three-point shot. A big difference from his rehab work, where he just shot three-pointers.

Taking three-pointers and working on them are two completely different exercises.

Maybe that’s why the career 29.7 percent three-point shooter is now hitting a career-best 34.6 through the first eight games this season.

“I did this for the franchise, the fans, the organization,’’ a teary Rose told reporters. “I’m doing everything just to win, and tonight was a hell of a night.’’

And there it was – finally.

“I’m doing everything just to win.’’

No talk about making it to business meetings and graduations, no concerns over all the “money guys are making’’ or “I’m thinking about long term.’’

Just the kid from Englewood going out and doing whatever it took to win a basketball game. Playground days. Simeon High School days. The essence of the game before Adidas shoe deals and bad advice from his camp helped ruin Rose.

Rock bottom is a powerful thing. It can change a man. A change that I didn’t believe Rose was capable of making.

He has.

This writing profession is based on expressing an opinion. Opinions that often go wrong. This one has, and I wear it.

There’s a misconception among some of my peers that what we write influences athletes. Trust me, it doesn’t. At least not the athletes that are worth a damn.

Yet, there are readers who believe that, and even worse, narcissistic writers that truly feel their words influence performance and outcome. Some of them eventually figure out they’re wrong, while the ignorant ones back-door themselves into morning talk shows.

I’ve never been in that category. Rose has never cared about my opinion when I was covering him for four years, nor did I expect him to.

I expect my admittance to being wrong to wash off him the same way.

When Tom Thibodeau signed Rose last offseason, I believed it to be a loyal coach just trying to save a guy’s career. After everything that’s gone on in Minnesota this season, and after Wednesday’s 50, just maybe it will prove to be the other way around.