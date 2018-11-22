If the Bulls want to start getting serious about this rebuild? Stop the winning

At some point in the next few weeks, someone in the Bulls organization has to gather the front office troops, sit everyone down, and remind the entire room of the cold reality they currently reside in.

Year 2 of this rebuild is lost.

It was lost when stretch-four Lauri Markkanen felt his right elbow rip, sidelining him for what is now looking like the first two months of the regular season.

So while coach Fred Hoiberg and his players were patting themselves on the back for Wednesday night’s victory over the lonely Phoenix Suns, it actually was a defeat. Another opportunity to ensure a top three finish in the new-look lottery this spring, slipping through their hands.

Even if Markkanen, Bobby Portis (right knee) and Kris Dunn (left knee) come back, continue to develop on an uptick, and along with Zach LaVine and rookie Wendell Carter Jr., show the Bulls how well the group can function together, they are at least a star short of truly becoming anything more than mediocre. At least.

Basically back to where they were when they traded Jimmy Butler and opted to travel down rebuild road. Good enough to get into the playoffs, bad enough to be sent home in the second round.

If that’s the plan, have at it.

However, if general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson have bigger aspirations? Well, they need to let go of the rope on this season, and get back to the business of tanking … sorry, “player development.’’

Getting in the bottom three this year would ensure the Bulls a 14 percent chance to land No. 1 – which is the same percentage as the No. 2 and No. 3 worst teams.

That means a step closer to landing the standing-room-only game of Duke freshman Zion Williamson.

R.J. Barrett is a nice consolation prize, potentially a mix of DeMar DeRozan and Tracy McGrady, but it’s Williamson that has a chance to be a franchise changer.

Charles Barkley girth, Shawn Kemp ferocity around the rim, with a vertical leap of former Cincinnati Bearcats dunking legend Melvin Levett sprinkled on top. A player that potentially has a combination of size and athleticism never witnessed in the NBA.

It’s simple optics right now.

A 2019-20 starting five of Carter, Markkanen, Williamson, LaVine and Dunn or a starting five of Carter, Markkanen, Indiana’s Romeo Langford, LaVine and Dunn?

Two major mistakes are being made by the Bulls right now in this rebuild, and it starts with the idea that they would only need the draft lottery a few years.

NBA history shows it doesn’t work that way. This isn’t the Spurs dipping their toe in the lottery, grabbing Tim Duncan, and then instantly becoming a championship threat for the next 15 years.

When an organization commits to the rebuild, expect at least four consecutive years of lottery picks at least.

The second mistake is relying on this mythical big-name free agent that is going to be wooed by Forman, joining the Bulls and becoming the final piece of the puzzle.

When has Forman landed that piece in the past? Never.

No, this is about this organization doing all it can to plunge to the cellar with more vigor than they did last season. Stop playing Jabari Parker. He’s not in the plans beyond this season. More rest for LaVine. Take the Markkanen comeback with extra caution. And when playing bum teams like Cleveland, Atlanta and Phoenix, insert bum lineups.

Otherwise, stay on the same path, and enjoy that No. 5 seed for years to come.