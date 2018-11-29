Bulls GM Gar Forman needs to do right by this rebuild and start moving players

Give the Cleveland Cavaliers’ front office some credit.

They have identified the reality of their situation, and have already taken action.

The trading of Kyle Korver to Utah for the expiring contract of Alec Burks and two second-round picks, was the Cavs boldly being that first real bad team to shove all the chips on the table and announce, “It’s tanking time.’’

Are you watching Gar Forman?

The loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday was by no means a surprise for the short-handed Bulls, but it was a slap in the face of simple math.

The Bulls will head to Detroit and Houston over the weekend with a 5-17 record. Let’s say that Lauri Markkanen does return from that injured right elbow by next week, makes that jump to the next level the rest of this season, and with a healthy Bobby Portis (right knee) and Kris Dunn (left knee) hopefully back from their injuries in two weeks, the Bulls manage to play .500 basketball the rest of the way out.

A huge stretch considering the last two seasons, but for arguments sake let’s say everything goes their way.

That still puts them at 30-30 over the final 60 games, giving them a 35-47 record for the year.

As bad as the Eastern Conference remains, Washington captured the No. 8 seed last season with a 43-39 record.

Either way, this isn’t going to end well for the Bulls and their general manager in Forman, who sometimes seem to forget that they are only in Year 2 of the rebuild.

The fact that the 4-16 Cavaliers have already identified their outcome should be a huge wake-up call for Forman.

The Bulls have disposable assets. Undoubtedly not to the magnitude of Korver, who automatically widens out the opposing defense because of his outside shooting, but there are pieces to move, and in some cases the sooner the better.

Justin Holiday – The 29-year-old forward is a career 36 percent three-point shooter. Even after a dismal performance from outside in the Milwaukee loss, he’s currently hitting 40 percent from out there, plus he is willing to guard the opposing team’s best scorer.

He’s in many ways a poor man’s Robert Covington, who was a key piece in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler from Minnesota to Philadelphia.

So where would Holiday be an instant fit? The very team Butler went to.

Philadelphia was rumored to be all in on Korver, and now need a consolation prize. Holiday would provide shooting off the bench, defense, and is one of the better locker room guys in the business. Best of all, he has an expiring contract, so Philadelphia could move off him when their playoff run is up this spring.

Robin Lopez – At best, Lopez brings back a late second-round pick, and that’s wishing for the Bulls.

What the veteran provides for a potential team, however, is size, leadership, and a player that doesn’t take a second glance at his stats in the box score from game-to-game.

An ideal spot for Lopez to land? How about Boston, which lacks size and needs a bit of a change considering the mud they seem to be stuck in this season.

Like Holiday, Lopez’s biggest value is he will be a free agent at the end of the year.

Jabari Parker – The market on Parker is basically non-existent right now. What the Bulls would have to hope for is a contending team to lose a scoring forward with an injury, and get desperate by the trade deadline.

Parker has shown that he can score.

Unfortunately, that’s about all he does, and even that isn’t on a consistent basis. But he could be an expiring contract, which is once again NBA gold.