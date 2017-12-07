Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic to make season debut Friday vs. Hornets

Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic is expected to make his season debut Friday on the road against the Hornets.

The news comes less than two months after teammate, Bobby Portis, punched Mirotic in the face during practice on Oct. 17. The altercation delayed Mirotic’s season debut as he nursed two facial fractures.

Mirotic made it through two workouts Wednesday without any setbacks, according to coach Fred Hoiberg, and practiced with the team Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As long as Mirtoic doesn’t suffer any complications in Thursday’s practice — which Hoiberg said he doesn’t foresee — Mirotic will play against the Hornets on Friday.

| Tony Dejak/AP

Hoiberg said Mirotic’s minutes will be restricted against the Hornets, but has yet to determine what his limits will be. Hoiberg kicked around the idea of 18 to 22 minutes of playing time given Mirtoic’s conditioning over the last few weeks.

After returning to practice and accepting Portis’ apology last week, Mirotic made it sound like his relationship with Portis will be strictly limited to coexisting on the same team.

“I’ve been playing this game nine years professionally,” Mirotic said last week while speaking to the media for the first time since the altercation. “I was always a good teammate, always professional with everybody. I’m going to continue to do that. If I’m here, it’s because I want to support the team. He’s a part of the team. I’m going to support him too.”

Mirotic said he’s “very happy” to be back with the Bulls.

“I missed the game a lot while I was watching my guys far from home. Very positive now,” he said.

Hoiberg said he’s looking forward to see what it looks like with Mirotic and rookie forward Lauri Markkanen on the court together.

Mirotic, who is in his fourth season with the Bulls, shot 41 percent from the field and averaged 10.6 points per game last season.