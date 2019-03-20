Bulls notebook: Bobby Portis comfortable in second return to United Center

Former Bulls fan favorite Bobby Portis has played well since his trade to the Wizards. AP Photo/Nick Wass

Now 18 games into his tenure with the Wizards, Bobby Portis’ second return to Chicago on Wednesday night felt significantly less strange to the former Bulls fan favorite than his first did.

He drove to the arena on his own, from his Chicago home that he hasn’t sold. He rapped along to the music in his headphones in the visiting locker room. And he didn’t feel the same jitters as he did back on Feb. 9, when he played here just two games after being blindsided by the trade to Washington.

“Dealing with changes is always difficult for anything,” he said. “[Whether] you move from job to job or you move from state to state, change is always hard. But the coaches, management and my teammates have done a good job of welcoming me in.”

I am proud of how I made it through this transition. It was tough for me the first couple weeks, but after my first game [back], everything just kind of settled down for me.”

Portis has played well since the trade. Entering Wednesday, he’d increased his average compared to his 22 appearances with the Bulls this season in nearly every category: points per game (14.1 to 14.6), field goal percentage (45.0 to 46.7), three-point percentage (37.5 to 45.6) and rebounds per game (7.3 to 8.4).

Playing with Jabari Parker on a team that’s technically still in the playoff hunt — even though the Wizards will need to get hot, and get help, down the stretch to sneak into the postseason — has had something to do with it, he said.

“It’s a good city, good team to play for,” Portis said. “Obviously, we’re still fighting for something — about four games back of eighth. We could still make a push, just got to win some games.”

He’s also kept in touch with his former teammates, watching the Bulls when he can on off-nights.

“My former teammates over there, they still support me and I still support them as well,” he said. “They always text me after good games or, if I don’t play as well, to just come out next game and be ready.”

United Center unveils new scoreboard plans

The Bulls will play beneath the largest scoreboard in the NBA starting next season.

The United Center announced Wednesday that a 8,600 square-foot scoreboard — four times the size of the current display, which has become increasingly outdated-looking — will be installed prior to the 2018-19 season for both the Bulls and Blackhawks.

The new scoreboard will also feature six moving panels and an inner-ring display. Sergio Lozano, the United Center’s senior director of scoreboard operations, said in a press release that it will offer “the opportunity to take the in-game experience to the next level.”

A new state-of-the-art scoreboard and fully-immersive audio system is coming to the @UnitedCenter for the start of the 2019-20 #Blackhawks season! pic.twitter.com/62JCoNA1jB — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 20, 2019

Lopez in best form of season

Robin Lopez has six 20-point games this season. Three of them have come in just the past eight days.

The seven-foot veteran center entered Wednesday averaging 18.5 points and seven rebounds over his last four outings, and 16.3 points and six rebounds over his last 19 outings.

His season scoring average of 9.2 points per game remains on track to be his lowest since 2012, but it might not be for much longer.