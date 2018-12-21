Bulls notebook: Bobby Portis upbeat despite latest injury; ’It wasn’t my knee’

Sidelined for 2-4 weeks with an ankle injury, Bobby Portis looked at the bright side.

“It wasn’t my knee,” said Portis, who missed 23 games earlier this season with a sprained MCL in his left knee. “Ankles are things that happen all the time in basketball. So that’s the best thing that’s going right now. I’m getting good treatment every day. I’m starting to feel better.”

The 23-year-old fourth-year forward suffered a sprained right ankle in the waning minutes of a 96-93 loss to the Nets on Wednesday night at the United Center — in his fifth game back from the knee injury.

“As soon as I did it, I knew something wasn’t right,” said Portis, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds against the Nets when he left the game. “The toughness in me was to try to tough it out. Then I kept walking more and more and I thought the best thing to help the team was for me coming out and someone else come in.”

Bulls forward Bobby Portis will miss 2-4 weeks with an ankle injury he suffered against the Nets on Wednesday night. | Eric Gay/AP photo

Portis is determined to stay upbeat and patient as he recovers from another injury.

“Yeah, I’m cool,” Portis said. “I had what, five games back, and this happens? Obviously I’m battle-tested. I’ve been through a lot these four years in the league and my whole life. This is just one little piece of adversity I hit this year, and I’ll overcome it.”

Parker out

Portis’ injury seemed like a possible opening for Jabari Parker to get an opportunity, but Parker did still is feeling the effects of an illness he picked up during the Mexico City trip to play the Magic on Dec. 13 and told coach Jim Boylen he could not go.

“He does not feel his conditioning is where it needs to be for him to play,” Boylen said.

Parker has not played since a four-minute stint in Mexico City.

“Just trying to get in shape,” Parker said. “Discomfort with the fatigue and the [conditioning]. Gotta get my body back in that game [shape]. Need more practices. Need more up and down. That’s going to help because I haven’t done much in a couple days. Just can’t throw myself into the fire.”

No Payne …

Guard Cam Payne was added to the ever-growing injury list because of a sore right calf.

“I’m not going to take a chance with him tonight,” said Boylen, whose team already was without Portis, Parker, Zach LaVine and Denzel Valentine.

Guard Tyler Ulis, who has played only four games for the Windy City Bulls, is out indefinitely after underoing a left hip arthroscopy.

Big Bill is back

Former Bulls center Bill Cartwright was a welcomed visitor at practice on Thursday and also at the United Center on Friday night.

“I told Bill we’d love to have him around whenever he’s available,” Boylen said. “I think he embodies some of the things we’re talking about — leadership, toughness. I know the “Bulls” across his chest meant a lot, so it’s great to have him. He’s always welcome.”