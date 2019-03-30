Bulls notebook: ‘Glue guy’ Shaq Harrison taking advantage of opportunity

Bulls point guards Kris Dunn and Shaq Harrison came into the NBA from opposite ends of the spectrum — Dunn was the fifth overall pick of the 2016 draft; Harrison an undrafted free agent who started in the G-League.

The disparity between the two still is pretty significant. But where Dunn’s offense has withered a bit as he has played more in Jim Boylen’s system, Harrison’s is growing.

The 6-4, 190-pound Harrison came into Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors off a career-high 21-point, 10-rebound performance in a loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday at the United Center. Since his minutes increased with Dunn out with an injury, Harrison scored 18 points in a victory over the Wizards and 15 in a loss to the Raptors. He’s shooting 50.9 percent from the field in his last 15 games. He had been shooting 36.5 percent since Jan. 1.

Though Harrison is known mostly as a defensive stopper and “glue guy, coach Jim Boylen sees room for more growth offensively because of Harrison’s versatile skill-set.

Bulls guard Shaq Harrison (3) drives to the basket against the Pistons on March 10 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Harrison scored a career-high 21 points on 10-of-17 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. He is averaging 12.8 points in his last six games since Kris Dunn suffered a back injury. | Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“Absolutely,” Boylen said. “He’s improving his shooting [and] his ability to finish at the rim; to play near the rim. To get to the paint and make decisions. He has a couple of things that to me make you great: He works. He’s tough. He embraces contact and collision. Everything else from there is just skill development and opportunity to play. And he’s getting those.”

Harrison, 25, still is on the fringe of being a keeper next season. But his growth offensively can’t hurt his case.

“It’s definitely a good feeling for me [to score], because I came in here and put the work it and to see it manifest on the court is really up-lifting,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity. Not many guys in the world have this opportunity. I’m trying to take full advantage of it. That’s why you work hard every day — because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Markkanen looking better

Lauri Markkanen, LaVine and Dunn don’t figure to play in the final five games of the season, though they have yet to be ruled out. Markkanen, who is being held out after experiencing a rapid heart rate against the Raptors in Toronto on Tuesday, did not participate in the shootaround Saturday.

“He ran and he shot. And he’s got a smile on his face,” Boylen said. “You can sometimes tell where a guy’s at just by his visual queues, his body language. And his are good.”

Lemon-aid

Chicagoan Walt Lemon, Jr. will come off the bench against the Raptors on Saturday in his Bulls debut after being promoted form the G-League Windy City Bulls. But Boylen already is looking ahead to giving Lemon a bigger shot.

“I can envision a scenario soon when Walt starts a game or two and gets a feel for playing with that first group,” Boylen said. “I was encouraged with Walt, the way he’s picked up things. Our systems are very similar to Windy City. That’s on purpose, but there are some different things we’re doing with this group. But I could see him starting down the stretch in a game or two.”

Kudos to Hoiberg

Boylen offered hearty congratulations to former Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg, who was hired as Nebraska’s head coach Saturday.

“I’m really ecstatic for him,” Boylen said. “I know he loves coaching college basketball — we’ve had many of those conversations. He did a terrific job at Iowa State. It looks like Nebraska’s right in his wheelhouse. I’m sure he’ll take that program to the next level. Happy for him and his family.”