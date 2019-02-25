Bulls notebook: Migraine sidelines Kris Dunn vs. Bucks; Otto Porter also out

Point guard Kris Dunn, who has struggled to keep up with the Bulls’ recent rising tide under Jim Boylen, hit another roadblock Monday.

After being benched in the fourth quarter of the Bulls’ victory over the Celtics on Saturday night in favor of Ryan Arcidiacono, Dunn missed Monday night’s game against the Bucks because of a severe migraine. The episode was so debilitating that Bulls medical personnel were sent to Dunn’s home to provide medication.

“He’s had migraines before,” Boylen said, “I think this is his first one this year — at least on our practice day or whatever. So I feel bad for him. He’s in a lot of pain — obviously for us to send somebody to his house to help him,” Boylen said. “He’s not doing real well.”

Dunn was expected to drive to the United Center after rush-hour traffic subsided Monday night and be examined by team doctors at the UC.

Though the Bulls came into Monday night’s game with a three-game winning streak and a 4-2 record since acquiring forward Otto Porter from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Bobby Portis, Dunn’s impact has withered. He has averaged 5.0 points on 10-for-31 shooting in his last four games. He also missed the Bulls’ victory over the Grizzlies on Feb. 13 with a lower back contusion. Dunn missed 26 of the Bulls’ first 27 games with a sprained left knee.

Porter out

Newcomer Otto Porter missed Monday night’s game with a lower left leg strain he suffered in the Bulls’ victory over the Celtics. Timothe’ Luwawu-Cabarrot started in his place against the Bucks. Porter will travel with the team to Memphis for Wednesday night’s game against the Grizzlies.

“Nothing really serious. More just like watching it closely,” said Porter, who is averaging 21.4 points and shooting 57.5 percent from the field — including 14-of-25 three-pointers — in five complete games he’s played with the Bulls.

Porter said the injury was not the result of a singular incident. “I kind of started feeling it throughout the first quarter,” he said. “It’s something that slowly built up.”

Return of Mirotic

Former Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic, who was acquired by the Bucks from the Pelicans on Feb. 7, played in his third game with Milwaukee after missing three games with a right calf strain. He scored 17 points against the Timberwolves on Saturday.

“He gives them another weapon and intelligent player,” Boylen said. “He can post. He can switch. He can face. And he’s a good kid. I’m happy for him. I’m happy he’s in a good spot.”

One small step for Hutchison

Rookie Chandler Hutchison, who has missed the Bulls’ last 13 games with a broken toe, still is out indefinitely but was encouraged after taking jump shots for the first time Monday.

“It felt pretty good,” said Hutchison, who was acquired with a first-round draft the Bulls got from the Pelicans for Nikola Mirotic. “Every day is a little bit better. Step by step. We’re going to keep increasing it and go from there.”