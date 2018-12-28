Bulls notebook: Wendell Carter takes another step in Bulls’ victory over Wizards

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rookie Wendell Carter is a work in progress. But he’s making some.

The 6-10 center from Duke has struggled with inconsistency and foul trouble early in his NBA career — he’s averaging 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 fouls in 25 minutes per game. But he keeps showing encouraging glimpses of offensive output.

He did it again Friday night against the Wizards, with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the first quarter. It helped that his teammates are looking for him. His two highlight plays in the quarter were a dunk off a feed from Zach LaVine and an alley-oop lay-in from Kris Dunn.

Carter added six points in a 2:13 stretch of the third quarter to finish with 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 13 rebounds in the Bulls’ 101-92 victory at Capital One Arena.

Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen is hemmed in by Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, guard Tomas Satoransky (31), and center Thomas Bryant (13) in Washington. | Nick Wass/AP photo

Zach LaVine, restricted by the team to 30 minutes as he recovers from an ankle injury, led the Bulls with 24 points, including a driving layup and three-point play that gave the Bulls a 99-91 lead with 33 seconds to play.

Markkanen had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Dunn added 13 points and eight assists. Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday each scored 10 points as the Bulls (10-26) had six players in double figures.

The Wizards (13-23) were playing without All-Star guard John Wall, who has a left heel injury.

Carter doesn’t score much but often in bunches. He scored eight of his 12 points against the Timberwolves on Wednesday in a 5:37 stretch. Last week against the Magic, he scored six of his 10 points in a 63-second span.

“I think every day he figures it out a little bit more. [And] we figure him out,” coach Jim Boylen said. “He seems to be getting some chemistry with Kris [Dunn]. What I want him to do is fight through his mistakes. Don’t hang onto a mistake. Go to the next assignment. I think he’s doing that a little bit better. And that’s where he’s got to grow and mature.”

Holiday’s slump

Holiday’s solution to this shooting slump is the same as any other he’s had in his basketball career.

“Keep shootin’,” he said.

Five days after Holiday’s franchise-record streak of 43 consecutive games with at least one three-point basket was snapped against the Magic (0-for-5), Holiday was shut out again against the Timberwolves on Wednesday night (0-for-6).

The 6-6 guard has struggled offensively in Boylen’s offense. He came into Friday night’s game against the Wizards shooting 28.2 percent from the field (26-of-92) and 24.6 percent on three-pointers (14-of-57). He made 2-of-6 shots against the Wizards, 2-of-5 on three-pointers, and scored 10 points.

Holiday said he was “honored” to have the streak, but not hung up on it.

“The fact that I was making my shot is what mattered more,” he said. “The record was cool. Personally, I don’t even want to know when stuff like that is happening or even care about it, because I just want to do what I’m going to do. So making one [every game] is cool. But I’m trying to make three to five a game … and do what I do to help the team win.”

Inside the arc

The Bulls came into Friday night’s game averaging 21.2 three-point attempts in their previous six games — the league average is 31.3. The Bulls shot 29 three-pointers a game under Fred Hoiberg.

“I want to play inside-out,” Boylen said. I want our shot selection to be on point. You take an open three when we have it. What I’m coaching is not taking contested shots.”