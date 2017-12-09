Bulls now 2-0 with Nikola Mirotic, and he wasn’t shy about saying that

It had all the makings of a disaster.

No pilot, bad weather, trapped in Charlotte 12 hours longer than expected, and a well-rested New York team awaiting the Bulls on Saturday night.

Rather than dwell on the negative, however, the Bulls went out and did something they haven’t done all year long – won two consecutive games.

Thanks to 19 points from Nikola Mirotic in his regular-season home debut, the Bulls beat the Knicks, 104-102, at the United Center, improving their record to 5-20.

Unexpected considering what it took the team to even make it back to Chicago.

Following the Friday night win over Charlotte, the Bulls headed to the airport, looking to arrive back home by midnight. That’s when the ventured into the upside down.

“We all got to the plane and thought we were going to get out of there, and it sounds like our pilot was on a commercial flight that ended up getting cancelled,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg explained of the bizarre night. “So we found out that he wasn’t obviously going to make it in. Everybody was just starting to get their food, so finished up and had to find a way to get rooms. Ended up getting back to the [Charlotte] hotel after midnight, and just did our preparation back at the hotel.

“[Saturday] morning, it was the same thing with a pilot. We ended up getting out of there around 11:30 or so. Got back just after two. It’s something that teams deal with in this league.’’

Deal they did, holding on late for the second consecutive night, as the Knicks got a Mirotic turnover with 20.9 seconds and down just two points, looking for a chance to at least tie the game. Kristaps Porzingis did just that, hitting the mid-range jumper with 7.4 seconds left, leaving the Bulls with plenty of time to have the last laugh.

Looking to play hero, Kris Dunn was fouled on a lay-up attempt, going to the line with 2.9 seconds and making both.

Porzingis attempted to win the game with his last-second three, but it rimmed out, securing the win.

And while there was plenty of heads to pat afterward considering six Bulls scored in double-figures, the Bulls were 2-0 since Mirotic returned and he made sure that fact wasn’t being forgotten.

“There’s no coincidence here,’’ Mirotic said. “I said to [assistant coach] Randy Brown before the Charlotte game that we were going to win that game, and he said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘Cause I’m back.’ And we won that game. Today I told him too, ‘Randy, we’re going to be 2-0.’ He said, ‘Niko, I trust you.’ We are 2-0. There’s no coincidence.’’

Hard for anyone to argue considering Mirotic went 5-for-8 from three-point range.

“He’s been really good both nights,’’ Hoiberg said. “Last night, he didn’t shoot it great. But he gave us an edge on the defensive end. You can see it. He knows where to be. He’s in the right position. He’s engaged in his stance. He came up with a couple key rebounds. He’s a guy who has been playing this game for a long time at a high level. To get that type of player back is huge.’’

Even more impressive was Mirotic played a lot of his minutes with teammate Bobby Portis, as both were productive. It was Portis who changed Mirotic’s season, putting him in the hospital back on Oct. 17 in a practice altercation.

“I think he and Bobby have been terrific together in that second unit,’’ Hoiberg said. “Both have had productive nights both nights.’’