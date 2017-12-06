Bulls once again collapse as the losing streak now sits at 10 straight

INDIANAPOLIS – The building of the 17-point lead was a methodical thing of beauty for the Bulls.

The ball movement was crisp, the defense stiff, and the hustle plays frequent.

For three-plus quarters, age was just a number.

All of it became meaningless with just over seven minutes left in the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, however, as an embarrassing meltdown was yet another reminder of just how ugly rebuilds actually are.

Thanks to a three-pointer from Victor Oladipo with 31 seconds left, the Pacers grabbed their first and only lead of the night, handing the Bulls a 10th-straight loss, 98-96, and some serious soul searching now with a 3-20 record.

No wonder coach Fred Hoiberg cut his post-game media session short, walking off in anger after just two questions.

“It’s finding a way to fight through those tough times,’’ Hoiberg said of the latest loss. “This one, it stings a lot. They’re hurt in there. They’re down. It’s a hard one, man. It’s a really, really hard game because we had control for the majority of it and played really good, hard, unselfish basketball.

“The big message to our team is if we continue to play with that type of effort, if we continue to play the right way and play unselfish, we’re going to start winning games. It’s going to take 48 minutes to do it, but that’s the bottom line. You’ve got to go out there and play with that type of effort and intensity every time you step on the floor and we’ll have a chance every time we come out.’’

That “big message’’ from Hoiberg was not delivered softly, however.

“He sees the fight in us,’’ point guard Kris Dunn said. “He sees we went out and competed. That’s the biggest thing he wants us to do. Of course he’s going to be mad when you build a big lead and the team comes back. We kind of let our hands loose in the fourth quarter. It’s going to hit you hard. It’s understandable why he’s mad. He should be mad.’’

Especially when he’s now watched his young team blow a lead of 17 points or more in three different games throughout this losing streak.

And this latest one might have been the toughest to stomach, as the Bulls still held a 13-point lead with 7:14 left, and then went 1-for-10 from the field with four turnovers down the stretch.

The dagger in the heart came on the possession that started with 54.7 seconds left and the Bulls up two, and ended with Denzel Valentine turning the ball over and leading to Oladipo’s lead-changing three.

“I had a move, had [my man] beat, had him with the step-back, but I thought I should go to the rim,’’ Valentine said of the play. “When I went to the rim I kind of lost it a little bit, and stuff happens.

“Looking back on it I’m definitely going to take that [step-back] shot next time.’’

It’s that “next time’’ this Bulls team needs to figure out.

Starting with next time they have a big lead understanding how to protect it.

“That monkey is still on our back,’’ Dunn said. “We were playing great basketball. It’s hard to get a win in this league. It shows. There’s some positive coming out of this. But we have to learn from it. We’re doing some good things but we have to make strides to get better.’’