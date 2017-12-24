Bulls players have bought into Fred Hoiberg, and also have his back

It hasn’t exactly been the most welcoming two-plus seasons for Fred Hoiberg.

The Bulls coach has been off social media since midway through 2016, his family often now stays clear of attending home games, and then there was that nice little sendoff that the United Center crowd gave Hoiberg last April, chanting “Fire Hoiberg,’’ as the first-round playoff series against Boston was slipping away.

Fair? Unfair?

Neither matters really.

It’s the business of the NBA.

That doesn’t mean that players such as Nikola Mirotic – who have been on the roster since Hoiberg took the job – like it.

“I’m sure that fans always have doubts about coaches and then the players,’’ Mirotic said, when asked about the treatment of Hoiberg since he replaced Tom Thibodeau. “It’s not easy to make them happy from my experience. Coming overseas and especially coming to the NBA, I know it has not been easy for Fred.’’

Not in the least.

First of all, he was sold a lemon of a team in Year 1 by general manager Gar Forman, given the impression that Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Jimmy Butler and Pau Gasol simply needed a new voice. What they actually needed was a couch and some serious couples therapy.

Then last season, Forman added Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo, to go along with Butler, basically completely undermining the type of offense that Hoiberg was comfortable in running. Bye-bye “Hoiball,’’ hello isolation basketball.

“From the first moment he came here he’s had to deal with a lot of stuff,’’ Mirotic said. “I think Fred is now showing what everybody was expecting from him. That fun basketball, playing with pace, scoring a lot of points. Sometimes it’s just about the timing. Same with a player. I needed a little bit more time I think to adjust, to find my way, and probably that happens with coaches too.

“But the most important thing is players, the players that are here right now, they believe in his system. He’s a great coach and he understands players because he was a player. I’m sure he can be a big piece of this rebuilding road that the Bulls are going down. I know that I trust him.’’

Strong words, especially from Mirotic who trusted very little more than two months ago.

After being punched by teammate Bobby Portis in a practice altercation, Mirotic could have easily pointed fingers in every direction, including at his coach. Instead, he’s come back from the injuries caused in the incident and has bought in 100 percent.

Why?

“The one thing I know for sure is that Fred was around almost all summer,’’ Mirotic said. “I saw he was putting a lot of work in. He was talking with guys, watching video, so he really does care about the team, about the guys. He needs to get credit because he’s doing a very good job now. We all hope that he will continue to make us grow as a team and develop us into better players.’’

And Mirotic wasn’t alone in that opinion.

“I’ve heard the criticism [from fans], but I feel like Fred has been a great coach,’’ Portis said. “You know he’s got guys in this locker room that are willing to listen to him, willing to do the things he says and willing to do the things he wants to do, and I think you can see that out on the floor.

“I feel like we’ve done better than a lot of people think, and Fred needs to get the credit he deserves for that.’’