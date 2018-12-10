Bulls players reach out to Players Association regarding Jim Boylen: report

Coach Jim Boylen of the Chicago Bulls gives instructions to Zach LaVine #8 and Justin Holiday #7 during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center on December 07, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Thunder 114-112. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bulls players reached out to the National Basketball Players Association because of new coach Jim Boylen’s “extreme tactics,” according to Yahoo Sports.

The divide between Boylen and his players has become more evident over the last week.

In the span of seven days, Boylen has held several 2½-hour practices and 90-minute shootarounds. He also called for a practice on Sunday after the Bulls — who are in the midst of playing three games in four days — suffered a franchise-worst 56-point loss to the Celtics Saturday night. On two occasions, Boylen pulled all his starters out of the game in the first quarter.

RELATED: New Bulls coach Jim Boylen reminds his players, ‘this is not a negotiation’

Instead of practice, the Bulls held a players-only meeting, which was followed by a team meeting that included the coaching staff.