Bulls players remain all in on Fred Hoiberg even after third straight loss

It’s been a reoccurring theme for the Bulls lately.

One, however, that Kris Dunn feels should be applauded.

Maybe not the outcome, as Wednesday’s 124-115 loss to Toronto showed, but at least the effort. More importantly, the man behind that effort.

“Oh yeah, Fred’s legit, for sure,’’ Dunn said, when discussing coach Fred Hoiberg. “For me, yeah. I think he’s proven it, especially with a young group. A group that’s trying to develop, trying to learn. We’re all listening. We’re all buying into his system. I think with any coach that’s trying to run anything, you have to be able to trust them, to buy into their system. I had to do it in college, had to do it in high school. When you buy into the system and understand your role, everything blossoms. I think he’s doing that for the group.’’

Does that translate into wins?

Not yet, as the Bulls (13-25) have now lost three straight after a hot mid-December. But then again it’s not supposed to from a front office standpoint.

There has to be crawling before walking, walking before running, and each growth spurt will be accompanied by some growing pains.

That’s the rut right now: Keeping opposing teams on the ropes for three quarters, and then fourth-quarter slippage.

The Bulls ended the third tied 90-90 with red-hot Toronto (26-10), and grabbed a slight lead early in that final stanza with two Jerian Grant free throws. But there’s a basic talent deficiency that the Bulls just happen to have with many teams, and sometimes that deficiency is too great.

Not only did the Raptors quickly run the Bulls down in the fourth, but had no problem putting their foot on the throat, outscoring the home team in the final quarter 34-25.

Just don’t mention a talent deficiency to the likes of Justin Holiday, who led the Bulls with 26 points.

“Nope,’’ Holiday said afterward, when asked if he bought into Toronto just having more talent. “That means nothing to me. As long as we come out and do our job as a team, play hard, that gives us a chance.’’

Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan made that very difficult, scoring 35 points, including 5-for-8 from three. It also didn’t help that Dunn looked off, going 1-for-6 with just two points.

Dunn, however, still likes where this team is headed.

“Fred cares about his players and he gives players confidence,’’ Dunn said. “That positive vibe about him, man, that was good for the young guys. I think that’s what really helped us. He’s so positive with everybody. He understood we were going to make mistakes, but at the same time he just doesn’t let us keep making the same mistakes. He wants us to learn from it and build from it, and I think he’s doing a great job with that.’’

Just don’t ask Hoiberg about the job he’s been doing in his third season. Thumping his own chest just isn’t in his DNA.

“That’s one thing I’m really proud of this group, how they have made significant improvement as the season has gone on,’’ Hoiberg would only say, when asked about a self-assessment of what he’s done. “Weathered the very tough start and found a way to play some really good basketball this last month.

“For these guys to continue to show the buy-in, it is gratifying when you have a group like that that will come in every day and work and try to get better and learn from mistakes and all those types of things. I’m proud of these guys. For a young group to stick with it, it’s not always easy.’’