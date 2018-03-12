Bulls point guard Kris Dunn is in search of ‘trying to be something special’

These 16 remaining games mean something for Kris Dunn.

The second-year player doesn’t care about lottery balls or tanking talk. That’s for others in the Bulls organization to lose sleep over.

No, Dunn has his own agenda to worry about.

“You never stop learning in this game,’’ Dunn said. “I’m trying to be something special.’’

Big words from the 6-foot-4 starting point guard, but unlike many young players trying to make a mark in the NBA, Dunn is willing to put the work in to reach those lofty aspirations.

Dunn’s film watching is already well documented. He’s the first to have the video guys cut up his game so he can break down what went right, what went wrong.

It doesn’t stop there, however. The chase for greatness means re-visiting the past.

“Oh yeah, for sure,’’ Dunn said of studying point guards from previous decades. “I like Gary Payton because Gary Payton was a bigger guard. Eric Snow … I like watching bigger guards. See how they take advantage on both ends of the floor. Baron Davis, he was a husky guard, and I like watching him.

“You gotta be a student of the game in order to be good in this league and figure out what works for you. That’s why these last 16 games we have left are so important. I’m trying to figure out what works for me.’’

He’s been off to a good start in his first year with the Bulls.

Since coming over in the Jimmy Butler draft-night trade, Dunn has taken the disappointment of his rookie campaign in Minnesota and flipped the script into something special.

Undoubtedly missing three weeks with a concussion in January and into February threw his season off a bit, but hasn’t changed his mission statement since a bit of humbling last season.

“My first season, coming off Summer League, you know I had a really good Summer League, so coming in I’m thinking I’m going to be the ‘it’ factor,’’ Dunn said. “Thought I was going to start right away, and then things didn’t unfold the way that I wanted them to. I didn’t get the minutes that I wanted, and I had to learn.

“All of my life I’ve been that guy. It’s not me being cocky or anything, it’s just me being in great situations to be that. This year coming in, I just got traded and I came in with a positive mind, but I came into work. I came in to prove, to get my respect back, and show people I belong in this league.

“Like I said, I’m trying to be something special. I know it’s not easy and it’s going to take a lot of hard work, and I’ve shown plenty of times this year that when I’m working, and keep working, good things happen.’’

They did Sunday in Atlanta.

Sure, Dunn only had 13 points in the win, but five assists and just one turnover to go along with three steals? Coach Fred Hoiberg will take that every night.

Dunn has much bigger goals, however.

There are still some All-Star guards remaining on the schedule to match-up against, and Dunn wants a shot at each of them.

“I haven’t been fortunate to be around some of the veteran point guards and that’s why I like going against these elite players, going hard against them, because I can pick up on those little things,’’ Dunn said. “I’m trying to instill things like that in my game. That’s what helps with longevity in this league.

“That’s how you become elite.’’