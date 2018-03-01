Bulls point guard Kris Dunn needs to find his voice again on the defensive end

Kris Dunn has never had a problem speaking his mind to an opposing player.

Call it trash talk or the Bulls guard just being well-versed in the art of on-the-court mental warfare, but he displayed that aspect of his game as far back as Summer League, going mouth-to-mouth with standout rookie Dennis Smith Jr.

Now, the goal for coach Fred Hoiberg is to get his second-year point guard to again get back to becoming more talkative to his own teammates.

Since returning from a concussion just before the All-Star Break, Dunn has been part of a Bulls defense that has had some serious slippage. As of Thursday, the Bulls have been allowing 109.6 points per game (24th worse in the league), as well as allowing the opposition to shoot 47 percent from the field (23rd worse in the league).

Obviously, a change in the starting personnel, as well as new faces coming off the bench, has played a factor in the frequent defensive breakdowns, but Dunn is considered one of the better players on the roster on that end of the floor, and needs to embrace that alpha role.

“Yeah, you’re the head of the defense,’’ Hoiberg said. “And you’re the guy getting us into an offense and into a set. So it does start with the point guard. At the same time, your bigs are your eyes and ears back there. They’re the guys who have to get you into your coverage based on where everybody is because your point guard can’t be peeking. They’ll get blown by. The trust level has to be there with all five guys out there on the floor.’’

A trust that’s obviously a work in progress with this new-look group.

Cristiano Felicio has replaced Robin Lopez in the starting lineup, and Lopez was usually very good at shouting out coverages, while patrolling the paint. The soft-spoken Felicio? Not so much.

David Nwaba is another soft-spoken guy, and has taken serious minutes away from veteran Justin Holiday. Again, further communication problems with the defense.

“There are too many times where we’re getting beat because our point guard is peeking over his shoulder,’’ Hoiberg said of the recent breakdowns. “Our bigs have to communicate better and our point guard has to do a better job of being the head of the snake and getting us into our defense with a consistent pickup point.’’

That means it starts with Dunn.

While Dunn admitted on Thursday that he’s not yet comfortable enough to chew out teammates, he did say that he has to improve on taking the lead on the defensive end.

“I understand we’re all young, we’re all trying to develop,’’ Dunn said. “I make mistakes out there. Right now, I’m still trying to learn the game.

“I think we’re just not trusting each other. When we’re not making shots our defense goes down a little bit. And sometimes when we do make the great defensive effort, we’re not in the right position sometimes. We’re not trusting one another to help each other. In the NBA, you’ve got to be able to help and rotate. I think it’s just going to come with time.’’

Unfortunately, time is something the Bulls don’t have much of with just 21 games left.

“He was our most vocal guy in practice [Thursday],’’ Hoiberg said of Dunn. “That’s stuff he has to continue to build on. He was getting really good at it before he got hurt. Now he’s trying to get his rhythm back.’’

And obviously his voice.