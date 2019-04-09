Bulls point guard Kris Dunn wants some answers from his front office on Thursday

Kris Dunn wants to know what his front office is thinking.

By all indications, the feeling is mutual.

That’s why no exit interview will likely be more interesting than when the Bulls point guard sits down with the likes of coach Jim Boylen and vice president of basketball operations John Paxson, and some hard truths are discussed come Thursday.

Dunn met with the media for likely the last time this season on Tuesday, and discussed everything from how his season went, to the idea of the organization adding a veteran point guard this summer to compete for his starting job.

His response to the latter?

“I’m a dog,’’ Dunn said. “I don’t run from nothing.’’

That hasn’t been up for debate.

What has, however, is does Dunn have the skillset to be a starting point guard for this rebuild as it moves forward into Year 3? More importantly, are the Bulls truly committed to him?

“I haven’t really talked to them,’’ Dunn said. “So once I talk to them, I’ll get a sense of what they’re thinking.

“It’s a business. They’re going to do what they’re going to do. I’m just going to control what I can control. I’m excited to get back in the gym and do what I do.’’

The argument for Dunn is the December and January he put together last season, when the then-core was really just Dunn and Lauri Markkanen. The Bulls played their best basketball of the season in that time, as Dunn developed into a clutch closer, as well as averaging 14.8 points and just under eight assists per game.

The injury to his face on a dunk against Golden State basically derailed his season, but did show the Bulls he could be a lead guard for them.

Then this season happened.

Dunn was often injured – dealing with a knee, ankle, and now a back injury – playing in just 46 games. More concerning, when the Bulls were at full strength, which wasn’t very often, he looked lost in the offense. It got so bad that Boylen even moved him off the ball late in games, allowing Zach LaVine to play the role of facilitator.

And while Dunn wasn’t about to rock the boat publicly, he does want to make sure the front office understands his feelings about his role.

“Earlier this season, I was being aggressive and it kind of deferred away from Lauri a little bit,’’ Dunn said. “So the next stretch, I kind of sacrificed my role and see how it went. You could say it was for the better. You could say it was for the worse. I really don’t know the answer to that. Going forward, it allowed me to understand who I am as a player. And that’s to be aggressive.

“[Having the ball in my hands] that’s just how I play, since I was yay high. I always had that ball in my hands. If I knew we were going to do multi-ball-handlers, I would’ve prepped for it over the summer. But going into the summer, my job was to create for others.’’

One question that even Dunn had trouble answering? When the team was at full strength this season –or close to it – why did the offense still look so clunky?

“In the sense of the core, we all didn’t have a chance to really play all together,’’ Dunn said. “When we did, there was no rhythm to it, no flow.’’

That’s a problem. One that all sides involved hope at least starts to be cleared up come Thursday.