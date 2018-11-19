Portillo’s to offer free hot dogs to fans when Bulls’ opponents miss free throws

Next time an opposing player misses back-to-back free throws in the fourth quarter of a Bulls game, fans will have an extra reason to celebrate.

Portillo’s and the Bulls have announced a new promotion called Fourth Quarter Franks in which ticket holders will be able to receive one free Chicago-style hot dog when an opponent bricks consecutive shots from the charity stripe in the final 12 minutes of a game.

The promotion goes into effect starting with the Bulls’ matchup against the Heat on Nov. 23. If Miami misses back-to-back free throws in the fourth quarter of that game, ticket holders will have up to 48 hours to head to any Portillo’s location in Illinois or Merrillville, Indiana, to redeem their free hot dog.

Only Bulls home games will be part of the promotion, so whatever happens on the road, you’ll need to fork over for your own snacks. But for fans heading to the United Center this season, here’s another reason to stay glued into the action in the fourth quarter. Hot dogs are now at stake.