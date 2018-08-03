Bulls summer heats up with position battles already underway as camp nears

Nikola Mirotic can no longer be kicked around.

More specifically, punched.

The stretch-four is long gone, traded to New Orleans last season, but not before a highly-publicized training camp punch was thrown in his face by then teammate Bobby Portis last October.

The forecast with this season’s camp showdowns? More heated competition, but with less knuckling up.

“The thing I’m excited about with training camp is it’s going to be open competition,’’ Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said recently. “It should make for a very competitive camp.’’

While there’s almost two months before that “competitive camp’’ kicks off, that doesn’t mean players aren’t already jockeying for depth chart position.

The players have at least two more get together sessions blocked off over the next seven weeks, as they try and learn to play with each other. The addition of Jabari Parker complicates that even more, as the starting five now has three high-volume scorers.

“If we can be committed to get the ball up and down the floor, we have a chance in my opinion, to play a very exciting style of basketball and be a very high-powered offensive team,’’ Hoiberg said. “So we’re really looking forward to it.’’

Fortunately, Hoiberg’s job is simple in naming his starting five.

Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, Parker, Lauri Markkanen and even Robin Lopez are all but assured to be introduced as starters on opening night – barring injury.

It’s the rest of the rotation that is currently a puzzle, as all eyes will be focused on three key battles between now and into training camp that will shape the depth at each position.

Justin Holiday vs. Denzel Valentine – Valentine’s summer has been less than stellar, and that was before Frank “Nitty’’ Session completely abused him in the Uncle Drew League, dropping 44 on Valentine, and making sure he told him about each basket.

By the way, at last check Valentine was still an NBA player, while Session sells shoes in Los Angeles.

With Parker now in the fold, however, Holiday and Valentine will battle for playing time at that small forward spot, while the other drops to third on the depth chart and watches playing time from last season significantly dry up.

What works in Valentine’s favor is Holiday is a free agent after the 2018-19 season. What works against him is what they decide to do with first round pick Chandler Hutchison.

As of now, Hutchison’s play-making and ability to run the floor in Hoiberg’s offense has him more in the LaVine back-up role, but he could also jump over to that small forward spot if need be.

Either way, it could be make or break for Valentine and his future with the Bulls.

Cameron Payne vs. Ryan Arcidiacono – Make no mistake about it: Cameron Payne is the back-up point guard.

But foot issues, as well as an inability to step up when needed, has followed Payne even back to his Oklahoma City days.

What Hoiberg gets from Arcidiacono is a full understanding of the offense and 100 percent effort on the defensive side of the ball.

Not much of a competition? Don’t bet on that.

Cristiano Felicio the $8 million a year player vs. Felicio from three years ago on his rookie contract – It’s shocking that Felicio is the fifth-highest paid Bull on the roster heading into this season. Thanks Gar Forman.

They can’t move him, so he has to get better. Does he challenge rookie Wendell Carter Jr. for bench playing time? Unlikely. Does he push Bobby Portis? Doubtful.

So what is he? Right now, just another example of Forman thinking he outsmarted the rest of the NBA only to realize the joke is on him. A huge next three months for the back-up big man.