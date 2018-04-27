Bulls Position Breakdown: Adding forward Michael Porter would be Xmas in June

The days of operating in the shadows seem to be fading for the Bulls.

No coincidence that as the franchise has become more transparent the past few seasons, general manager Gar Forman has slipped further and further into the background, along with his old methodology of hiding everything behind a curtain.

So two weeks ago when VP of basketball John Paxson was asked about the upcoming June draft and team needs, he was very up front about the priorities.

“We need to look at the wing position,’’ Paxson said. “That would be an ideal spot. Size and length at the wing, a shooting component, a defensive component would be something that if you’re looking at an area we would like to improve, that would be it.

“But depending on where we draft, it’s hard to overlook talent, even when you’re looking at maybe a specific need. Again, that process, we’re still over two months from the draft. We have a lot of work to do. Our game has become, positions – not that they’re going by the wayside, but the lines are blurred. You no longer really have center, power forward. You need versatility. Our game has changed that much. We can use versatile players, guys that have length and size and shooting component, those types of things.’’

Not a flat-out commitment to drafting a forward in June no matter what, but definitely an honest assessment of what they consider to be an area of need.

Yes, rookie Lauri Markkanen is more power forward than center, but as he bulks up his frame and the two positions continue to get blurred in today’s NBA, it definitely feels like they are set in the big wing department. It’s that small forward spot that remained an obvious hole, and one that needs more than just a Band-Aid.

WHAT’S COMING BACK

Justin Holiday – Given his first chance as an NBA player to be a starter and a leader, Holiday had his moments. With one year left on his deal, he could be a solid mentor to a first-round pick.

Markkanen – It’s been a while since the Bulls have hit on a first-round pick with this much success. The “Finnisher’’ broke rookie franchise records for three-point shooting, showed an ability to score inside and outside, and started breaking the stereotype about big Euros being somewhat on the soft side.

He’s a keeper, and might be the face of the franchise moving forward.

David Nwaba – Sign the man. Nwaba showed physicality on defense, at times guarding players five and six inches taller than him, and has a run-out game perfect for Fred Hoiberg’s offense. He’s a great spark off the bench.

Bobby Portis – The former first-round pick again made huge strides, but is still better suited as a key rotation player than a starter. That’s not a bad thing, it’s just life in the NBA. He still needs to work on his body to offset his lack of athleticism.

Denzel Valentine – See Bobby Portis and subtract five inches.

WHAT COULD BE DEPARTING

Noah Vonleh – The former first-round pick for the Hornets had some moments, but with a $4.7 million qualifying offer those moments are easy to forget.

Paul Zipser – Too injured and not athletic enough to keep around, especially with two first-round picks come June.

WHAT’S OUT THERE

It’s a good summer to be in the market for a wing, especially with Paul George a free agent and Kawhi Leonard apparently unhappy in San Antonio. Unfortunately, the Bulls are still in Year 1 of the rebuild and not ready to attract big-name players.

THE DRAFT

Michael Porter Jr. was arguably the top prospect going into this season, before back surgery left all kinds of questions about the small forward. It will all come down to medicals for him as the draft approaches, but if he checks out and the Bulls somehow land him, well, call it Christmas in June.

Villanova’s Mikal Bridges would be a nice consolation prize, but still a consolation prize.