Bulls Position Breakdown: Did Gar Forman’s ego handcuff the center position?

Cristiano Felicio is the perfect example of when a general manager falls overly in love with his own roster.

In the mind of Gar Forman, the Brazilian big man was his discovery going into the 2015 Summer League, and by last summer Forman wanted to make sure his thumbprint was all over the signing, agreeing to a four-year, $32-million extension with the 6-foot-9 center.

Forman’s latest “I’m smarter than you’’ moment, and one that blew up in his face.

Evident at the start of the regular season when Felicio had a chance to factor into the rotation with Nikola Mirotic injured and Bobby Portis suspended. To call him inconsistent in that stint would be kind.

Felicio’s strength early in his career was his screening and his ability to roll to the rim.

That all seemed to fadeaway, as he suddenly looked slow, out of shape, and lost on both ends of the floor.

On several occasions, Felicio even admitted to reporters that he was trying to play up to the contract and it messed with his head, and while he showed a bit more life the last six games of the season – 8.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game – the Bulls are obviously stuck with him.

As for the starter in the middle? Underappreciated Robin Lopez, c’mon down!

VP of basketball operations John Paxson has already said that he wants Lopez back for the final year of his contract at $14.3 million, and even pointed out that Lopez was the perfect complimentary piece to the “core three’’ of Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn.

“You can throw Robin into that mix because Robin is obviously an important piece to our future too,’’ Paxson said. “The four of them, I think they only played six games together. So that’s one thing we have to find out. … We need to find out how those guys play together.

“The promise is there. It’s just this year it was disjointed because of a lot of different things.’’

WHAT’S COMING BACK

Lopez – For now, go ahead and take Paxson at his word. What will change that? Well, obviously a trade is always a possibility for a rebuilding team, and then there’s the draft. What if the Bulls were to hit on that 5.3 percent chance and land the No. 1 pick in the lottery?

DeAndre Ayton is a can’t pass at that spot, which would make Lopez somewhat expendable. If not in the offseason, definitely at the trade deadline.

Same scenario for Lopez if the Bulls stay at No. 6 and land a rim protector like 7-foot Mo Bamba.

Felicio – The contract has him locked in for a return, and the hope is Felicio can use the summer to get his game and head straight.

Omer Asik – After coming over in the Niko Mirotic trade, the veteran big man is still signed for $11.2 million next season, and nothing more than a practice body. He’s basically a throw in for any future trades in the next year.

WHAT COULD BE DEPARTING

Very little at the center position, especially if the Bulls don’t land a presence in the middle come the June draft.

WHAT’S OUT THERE

DeMarcus Cousins, Clint Capela and DeAndre Jordan headline the potential free-agent centers this summer, but considering the present make-up of the roster it’s not an aisle that the Bulls will shop.

THE DRAFT

Ayton headlines the draft class, and Bamba will at least be talked about if the Bulls stay at No. 6 overall and he’s around.

If they want to wait and use the New Orleans pick they acquired (No. 22 overall) to address a big, Mitchell Robinson might be an intriguing gamble.