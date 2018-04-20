Bulls Position Breakdown: Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine must headline the guard play

Kris Dunn isn’t wired like most.

In his world, time away from a basketball court is just wasted opportunity.

His former coach found that out last offseason.

In his Timberwolves exit meeting with Tom Thibodeau, Dunn was told to take a few weeks off, and then hit the practice floor Monday through Thursday. The then-rookie took 48 hours off, and hit the practice floor Monday through Saturday … twice a day.

“That tells you all you need to know about him,’’ Thibodeau said of Dunn back in February.

Stories like that are why Bulls VP of basketball operations John Paxson can sleep a bit easier at night when it comes to his backcourt.

In acquiring Dunn and two-guard Zach LaVine from Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler trade last June, the hope was that Dunn & LaVine wouldn’t just sound like a good law firm. Paxson wanted staying power for his backcourt. The athletic LaVine teamed with the football-mentality of Dunn.

Both showed signs in Year 1 with the Bulls – just not at the same time.

Injuries and minutes restrictions limited the amount of game experience the two shared, so there is still an unknown going into the summer.

What is known, however, is Dunn made huge strides from his rookie season, and there are far fewer questions about him now than there were when the Bulls first acquired him.

“What we saw from Kris Dunn this year was really encouraging,’’ Paxson said. “When he was healthy, he showed some real competitiveness.

“We saw a lot of good things from Kris. He has an opportunity to be one of the best defensive guards in the league, he certainly showed that at times this year. … Kris Dunn had stretches where he was terrific. But again he has to improve.’’

True, but that could be said of every guard currently wearing a Bulls uniform.

WHAT’S COMING BACK

Dunn – Has a Jimmy Butler mentality, and maybe the highest ceiling of any guard on the roster.

LaVine – All eyes will be on his summer, as LaVine’s first year with the Bulls was more of a mulligan coming off the ACL surgery.

Cameron Payne – Once a punchline, Payne showed he could run coach Fred Hoiberg’s offense and earned a back-up spot moving forward.

Antonio Blakeney – Is he a G-Leaguer or a scoring punch off the bench? The Bulls are willing to explore that.

Sean Kilpatrick – Yes, his signing was more about the payroll, but if they move Justin Holiday they may need his bench scoring.

WHAT COULD BE DEPARTING

Jerian Grant – Look for the Bulls to move Grant in some capacity, now that Payne has jumped him.

Ryan Arcidiacono – They love his toughness and intangibles, but in a roster numbers game Arcidiacono loses.

WHAT’S OUT THERE

The Bulls could opt to try and jumpstart Year 2 of the rebuild by signing proven veterans on the free-agent market with the hopes of trading them for more draft assets, but the biggest free agent they have to deal with is the LaVine contract negotiations. He’s a restricted free agent and there’s currently a large gap in agreeing on his value.

THE DRAFT

Possibly picking No. 6 overall, there are two guards on the radar in Trae Young and Collin Sexton. According to a source, the Bulls have put a lot of scouting time into Young, and may like the Oklahoma point guard more than they should.

Sexton can play either guard spot and brings that “dawg’’ mentality to the backcourt, but No. 6 might be a bit early on him.