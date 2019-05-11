Bulls’ position breakdown: The future of the front office and coaching staff

There is no mandate from The Chairman.

The idea of “win soon or else’’ is not hanging over the heads of Bulls vice president of basketball operations John Paxson or general manager Gar Forman.

Paxson made that very clear earlier this month when asked if chairman Jerry Reinsdorf had sent that message to his front office.

“No, he’s never said that,’’ Paxson said. “But I think we’re all smart enough to know the reality of this business. We convinced Jerry and [president] Michael [Reinsdorf] that this [rebuild] was the right way to go at that time. But we all know the realities.

“As I mentioned earlier, we’re in the business of winning. But there’s been nothing said like that.’’

Not exactly what Bulls fans want to hear.

And it didn’t get better.

Paxson was also specifically asked about Forman’s job security, as well as the idea of changing his GM role, and shot that down immediately.

“As for Gar, I’ll just keep reiterating he’s very good at what he does,’’ Paxson said. “He and I work in tandem. But I assume the leadership of this organization in my role. Our draft record, I think, is very good. And I’m going to be the one that’s out front and center. That’s how we’ve set it up.’’

A set-up that seemingly has a lifetime scholarship.

John Paxson

The VP of basketball ops is now the face and voice of all things front office, with Forman moving into the shadows of scouting and player personnel.

Paxson is a Jerry Reinsdorf favorite, and has been given the benefit of the doubt in the rebuild count. According to Paxson, he’s spearheaded two rebuilds – the Derrick Rose team and now this one. What Paxson can’t dispute, however, is the number of coaches the front office has run through. The good news for Paxson is the Reinsdorfs aren’t holding that body count against him.

Paxson claimed he knows the “reality of the business,’’ and if this rebuild goes south that will be tested. But expect him to stay around on his own terms for the foreseeable future.

Gar Forman

Forman is basically a “made man.’’ His removal from his post will have to come from Jerry Reinsdorf, like it or not.

That makes him all but untouchable.

The Bulls have propped him up on his draft record, but in many ways he drafts safe, which leads to mediocrity.

His two most prolific picks were Rose and Jimmy Butler. Rose was a no-brainer that they landed with a 1.7 percent chance, while Butler was the last pick in the first round of the 2011 draft that no one saw coming.

The real knock on Forman is his reputation around the league with other executives and players. The Sun-Times has reported numerous times that there is a massive distrust with Forman. A major problem when it comes to landing big-name free agents.

There’s a reason Paxson has become the face of the front office. He’s respected. Forman is not. The fact that the Bulls gave Forman a contract extension prior to the 2017-18 season and kept it quiet speaks volumes.

Jim Boylen

The Sun-Times first reported back in April that Boylen and the Bulls were closing in on a three-year deal, and that was made official on May 3.

What still needs to be figured out for Boylen, however, is tweaking the coaching staff around him. The team took a major first step in that department, plucking assistant coach Chris Fleming away from Brooklyn, but what happens with the rest of the staff is still a work in progress.

What ownership and the staff all agreed on, however, was the culture Boylen has been building. They want this rebuild to have an identity of toughness, and they feel Boylen is the man for that job.