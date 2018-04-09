Bulls pull off key loss in Brooklyn, despite a Lauri Markkanen rookie milestone

NEW YORK – Despite playing most of the fourth quarter with [insert name of G-League guard here, followed with back-up guard, journeyman wing, bad-contract big], and of course Bobby Portis, the Bulls played with great [effort or fight, depending on what kind of mood coach Fred Hoiberg is in] in losing to [insert opposing team name here] to keep player development [aka the tank] alive and well.

An all too familiar read lately? Groundhog Day?

Yep, and the Bulls wouldn’t want it any other way.

Thanks to the 114-105 loss to Brooklyn on Monday – the 10th loss over their last 13 games – the Bulls finally recaptured the seventh-worst record in the league, possibly moving into a better position come the May draft lottery.

No big deal, you say?

Well, the loss dropped the Bulls to 27-54 with one game left, and with the Brooklyn win and New York Knicks loss, kept the Bulls a game behind – or in front depending on the perspective – of both of those teams.

Just don’t expect Hoiberg to sell it as a purposeful loss in any way.

“I thought we really went out and competed at a high level,’’ Hoiberg said. “I thought we had great effort for 48 minutes.

“We’re obviously putting a lot of guys in a lot of different positions that they have not been in during the course of the year, but I thought each and every guy that stepped on the floor competed at a high level. That’s what it’s all about right now.’’

For Lauri Markkanen it about a little bit more than that, however, as the 7-footer was back in the starting lineup, and although he struggled with a 3-for-14 shooting night, his six rebounds allowed him to become the first Bulls rookie since Elton Brand to score at least 1,000 points and grab 500 rebounds in a season.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,’’ Hoiberg, who played with Brand in that 1999-2000 season, said of Markkanen. “He’s such a complete player, and he’s a guy that puts a lot of time and effort into his craft.’’

True, but what Markkanen was most proud of were the rebounds.

Not because he matched Brand’s mark, but because there were many that doubted he had the physicality to hit a number like that as a rookie.

“Yeah, I mean I don’t think it’s enough, but at least it’s 500,’’ Markkanen said. “I feel like that’s what people were doubting me for, that I can’t rebound. So I took that personally and just tried to do my best at it.

“I take a lot of pride and try and do what I can in rebounding, so I think that feels pretty cool to accomplish that, but not satisfied. I don’t play for stats. If you play the right way those will follow.’’

What’s to follow now for the Bulls will be really interesting. They end the season on Wednesday at the United Center, and in facing Detroit, what type of lineups do they actually go with?

Hoiberg started Markkanen, David Nwaba, Cristiano Felicio, Cam Payne and Justin Holiday against Brooklyn, but in crunch time of the fourth quarter went with a lot of Ryan Arcidiacono, Jerian Grant, Sean Kilpatrick, Felicio and Portis.

With the likes of Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine already shutdown for the season, will Hoiberg sit Markkanen to help facilitate one last loss?

The rookie hopes not.

“I mean I’m a competitor so I’m trying to win every time that I step on the court,’’ Markkanen said.

Silly rook.