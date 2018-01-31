Bulls quickly rebound, find radio home on 670 the Score

Just days ago, it looked like the Chicago Bulls could be left without a radio station to broadcast its games.

But Wednesday morning, 670 the Score announced they will be the flagship station for the Bulls.

670 The Score has been named the @chicagobulls' new flagship radio stationhttps://t.co/RWMvwhCsQE pic.twitter.com/nqzuKGzAJh — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) January 31, 2018

We are the new home of #Bulls basketball #Bulls on the Score pic.twitter.com/BglHi3Uu7D — Mully And Hanley (@mullyhanley) January 31, 2018

Both the Bulls and Chicago White Sox had been airing their games on WLS 890-AM, a Cumulus Media-owned station. On Jan. 19, news came down that the Atlanta-based company, which is tied up in bankruptcy, would seek to sever their deals with the two local teams.

The Score’s first broadcast is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. the L.A. Clippers with Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington on the call.

The White Sox remain without a radio station.