Just days ago, it looked like the Chicago Bulls could be left without a radio station to broadcast its games.
But Wednesday morning, 670 the Score announced they will be the flagship station for the Bulls.
Both the Bulls and Chicago White Sox had been airing their games on WLS 890-AM, a Cumulus Media-owned station. On Jan. 19, news came down that the Atlanta-based company, which is tied up in bankruptcy, would seek to sever their deals with the two local teams.
The Score’s first broadcast is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. the L.A. Clippers with Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington on the call.
The White Sox remain without a radio station.