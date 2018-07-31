Bulls re-sign guard Ryan Arcidiacono

Although Ryan Arcidiacono mainly fell under the radar during this year’s Summer League, the Bulls must have taken notice in his three-point shooting abilities. So much so, that the team announced on Tuesday it re-signed the free agent guard.

During Summer League, Arcidiacono shot 39.4 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from beyond the arc, while averaging 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

Last season was Arcidiacono’s first season in the NBA. He appeared in 25 games with the Bulls, averaging 2 points and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field.

Despite his two stints with the Bulls, Arcidiacono spent the majority of his time in the G League with the Windy City Bulls, where he averaged 13.8 points, 5 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game and shot 45.7 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Charlotte Hornets' Malik Monk, right, steals the ball from Chicago Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Chicago. The Bulls won 120-114. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Prior to embarking on his NBA journey, Arcidiacono played four seasons at Villanova and was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player as a senior in 2016. Although he went undrafted in 2016, the San Antonio Spurs picked him up and played him in three preseason games. After that, he played only eight games for the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.