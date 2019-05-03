Bulls reach multiyear contract extension with coach Jim Boylen

Bulls coach Jim Boylen motions during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

In a deal that has been in the works for more than a month, the Bulls have agreed to a multiyear extension with coach Jim Boylen, the team announced Friday.

The Sun-Times reported in early April that team president and chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf has been impressed with Boylen and the two sides were in deep discussions on a three-year contract extension.

Terms of the deal were not announced Friday. Boylen, 54, was working on a deal that would expire after the 2019-2020 season.

“Jim has a strong vision on where he wants to take this team, and he has done a great job establishing the culture that we want this organization to stand for as we continue to progress,” vice president of basketball operations John Paxson in a statement. “He has tremendous passion for developing young talent, is a strong communicator and a good fit for this team. The organization is confident in the direction that he is taking our players, and we are committed to him.”

After Boylen replaced Fred Hoiberg on Dec. 3, the Bulls went 17-41 under Boylen, finishing the season at 22-60.

In March, Reinsdorf said of Boylen’s tough-love reputation in a Sun-Times interview: “He is going to do it in a way where he’ll put his arm around you, look you in the eye and let you know that when you do that you’re not only letting yourself down, but you’re letting the entire team down. It’s just trying to teach the players that his job as a coach is to try and make them play better. It’s trust that he has their best interest at heart, and he does. He cares about the players and he cares about them as people, so from that perspective I think he’s done a really good job.’’