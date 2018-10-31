Bulls’ Robin Lopez dresses up as ‘E.T.’ for Halloween

Bulls center Robin Lopez was clearly in the Halloween spirit on Wednesday before the Bulls hosted the Denver Nuggets.

Lopez came to the United Center dressed up as Elliot from the 1982 classic, “E.T.” And he didn’t spare a single detail in his costume. Lopez wore a red hoodie and blue jeans while pedaling a bicycle on the bottom level on the United Center. He also covered a stuffed ET doll with a white blanket in the basket on the front of his bike.

The Bulls shared a video of Lopez with the caption: “Elliott from E.T. Or Robin Lopez?! One will never know.”

Robin Lopez dressed up as Elliott from "ET" for Halloween this season. | Robin Lopez/Instagram

This year’s costume arguably tops Lopez’s previous ones. Last year, he went as Louise Belcher from “Bob’s Burgers.” He wore pink ears and chowed down on a cheeseburger. And in 2015, Lopez dressed up as Harry Potter.