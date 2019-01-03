Bulls rookie big man Wendell Carter has no problem with his coach benching him

Wendell Carter Jr. wasn’t going to take a benching personally.

He didn’t last season when Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski sat him during a game for a poor showing in his one season playing for the legendary coach, and he wasn’t holding a grudge on Thursday, less than 24 hours after new Bulls coach Jim Boylen pulled the 19-year-old after just 13 minutes of work in the loss to Orlando.

“I never want to look at anything in a negative light,’’ Carter said, after the afternoon practice. “There was no negativity in him having me watch most of the game. I definitely feel where he was coming from.’’

So where was Boylen coming from exactly?

Well, Carter was 0-for-5 from the field, looked surprisingly lifeless on the defensive end, and just wasn’t his usual high-energy self. He was by no means the only culprit in the one-sided loss, but Boylen wasn’t having any of it from the No. 7 overall pick from the June draft.

“Just didn’t need to put him back in,’’ Boylen initially answered of Carter, following the game. “Yeah, sometimes you learn by sitting, too. He sees what’s going on in the game. Maybe have some introspection, maybe realize, ‘I’ve got to play my minutes better when I’m out there.’ ‘’

Boylen was then asked if he was concerned that he could somehow lose his 6-foot-10 center mentally long term, and insisted a big “No’’ in that department.

“Because he’s with me … he’s with us,’’ Boylen said, when asked why he wasn’t concerned.

Carter reiterated that on Thursday.

“Yeah, of course,’’ Carter said, when asked if he could actually benefit from sitting like he did. “No matter how I’m learning the game, I always try to find ways to find things that are positive about every single thing.

“Ain’t no telling next game, I may play 35 minutes. It’s a long season. I know that I’m not going to play 35 minutes every single night.’’

But 13 minutes and change for a team rebuilding and looking to develop young talent?

“I thought as a group our energy was low,’’ Boylen said. “I thought as a group our frustration came quickly, which you can’t do in the NBA game. It’s a long game. [Carter] was one of those guys where I thought it came quickly, and it kind of hurt our spirit a little bit during the game. But he’ll bounce back, he’s working right now, and he’s a great kid. He’s a big piece for us.

“I appreciate everything he’s about. I appreciate his physicality. I appreciate his want-to. We talked about being coachable, we talk about being teachable, we talk about being reliable. He is very coachable, he is very intelligent, and he’s becoming reliable, and I’m proud of that.’’

But is he getting better as the season has gone on?

The eye test says no, but what has to be taken into account is he’s asked to do less now that Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn are all healthy at the same time. Also, the offense has changed significantly from Fred Hoiberg to Boylen, so scoring is down with almost every Bulls player.

“We don’t give that enough credit on how difficult it is, but that is where we are and I think we’re all adjusting to it,’’ Boylen said, acknowledging the shift Carter has had to make going from one year of college, to now having two different NBA head coaches. “Most important thing is to try and build this thing the right way. Build the culture, build the competitiveness, and he’s a guy we see doing that for us for a long time.’’