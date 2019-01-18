Bulls rookie big man Wendell Carter Jr. could be headed for thumb surgery
So much for the narrative that Bulls starting center Wendell Carter Jr. dodged an injury bullet.
According to a team source, the rookie big man had another exam Friday morning, and now there is fear that he does have Gamekeepers thumb, which would require surgery, sidelining him for four-to-six weeks.
Carter Jr. injured the left thumb Tuesday against the Lakers. He was seeing a hand specialist Friday afternoon for confirmation.