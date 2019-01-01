Bulls rookie Chandler Hutchison is embracing his role as a defensive stopper

The message reiterated last month from coach Jim Boylen to his rookie forward was a simple one: Find an identity.

Chandler Hutchison hasn’t had to be told twice.

Come in off the bench, grab some rebounds, score when the opportunity presents itself, but first and foremost, defend, defend, defend.

In other words, the antithesis of anything Jabari Parker is doing.

“I think he is,’’ Boylen said, when asked if Hutchison seems to be embracing the idea of becoming a defensive stopper. “What I talk about [with Hutchison] is my experiences with Kawhi Leonard as a stopper first, Defensive Player of the Year [in both 2015 and 2016]. Paul George was a stopper first, and then Jimmy Butler was a stopper first. I was able to be around those guys and coach them, so that’s what we talked to him about.

“You have to get an identity in this league first. Whatever that identity is. Sometimes it’s effort, toughness, maybe you’re a shooter and work on driving the ball, whatever it is.’’

Especially when the endgame is understood.

Since being drafted 22nd overall in the June draft, the 6-foot-7 forward Hutchison knew right away what his role would be with his new team. At Boise State, yes, he could always defend, but he needed to be a scorer at the college level.

With Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn projected as the core three moving forward, Hutchison knew his path to playing time – especially with a Bulls team that was defensively challenged even before they selected him with the pick they acquired from New Orleans in the Nikola Mirotic trade – would be building a reputation as a defender.

“For me right away that was the first thing I noticed was I can help the team,’’ Hutchison said. “Then one thing leads to the next if you can help the team. Coaches are going to find a way to get you on the floor, which is a reward for me, but also if I can help the team in areas that we need help, it’s going to help us win.’’

Which Hutchison has helped accomplish five times since Boylen took over as head coach from Fred Hoiberg on Dec. 3, and especially showcasing his talents the last four games, in which the Bulls have gone 2-2.

While he only scored four points in the Dec. 23 win at Cleveland, Hutchison was plus-8 in the plus/minus category, clocking 32 minutes of playing time.

Then during Sunday’s loss in Toronto, he only played 14 minutes, but scored 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting, showing that there was some offense in his game as well.

“I wouldn’t say anything changed,’’ Hutchison said of the Raptors game. “Just got the ball in some situations that they were over-playing because they were over-aggressive in the passing lanes, and just drove the ball, tried to be aggressive.’’

A mentality Boylen has been preaching with his entire offense. While the Bulls aren’t scaring anyone with their outside shooting – 28th in the league in three-pointers made per game with 9.3 – they do have some athletes that can attack the rim.

Hutchison fits that description, and maybe someday will be another offensive weapon off the bench. Just not today.

“I think I’m a good defensive player,’’ Hutchison said. “I would say I’m above average, especially with they say about being a rookie and whatever. I take a lot of pride in my defense and I hate when my guys scores on me. Not because I think someone is going to get on me if I don’t [stop them from scoring], but that’s just me.’’

Doing exactly what’s being asked of him.