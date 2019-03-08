Bulls rookie Chandler Hutchison knows time is against him returning this season

Chandler Hutchison’s injured right toe continued showing improvement this week.

Unfortunately for the Bulls small forward, days continued slipping off the calendar.

That’s why the 6-foot-7 Hutchison could see his rookie campaign come to an end wearing street clothes on the bench, seated right next to fellow first-year player Wendell Carter Jr. (left thumb).

“Hutchison had a follow-up scan on his foot earlier this week that showed good bone healing,’’ head trainer Jeff Tanaka said on Friday. “He will get another scan in two weeks and we’ll know more based on those results. We may run out of the season but we’ll take that step by step.’’

Which would be a disappointing ending for Hutchison, but one he already seems to have come to grips with.

“Since it happened, that’s kind of what I was doing, looking to see when the possible return would be,’’ Hutchison said. “It’s not just something you can speed up or wish that it goes away. You got to respect your body and what it’s telling you, so that’s kind of what I’ve been doing, and if I get back, I get back. If not, start taking the steps to prepare me for the offseason and next year.’’

In the 44 games Hutchison did play in – including 14 starts – he averaged 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds, before injuring the toe in a 106-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, which just so happened to be one of his better games of the season.

The hope was he would miss a month or so, come back into his starting job, and continue developing.

Those plans obviously changed. Not only with the foot not healing, but with the Bulls also acquiring veteran small forward Otto Porter Jr. and making him a stabilizing force with that starting unit.

Even if Hutchison can make a return later in March, what he’s coming back to will be a bench role, not only this season, but likely as long as Porter is around.

“I never get caught up in that because I don’t make the decisions,’’ Hutchison said. “I can only do what I can do, and that’s going to be to continue competing for a spot. I’m never going to be like, ‘Oh, I deserve this or deserve that.’ That’s not who I am. I’m just going to keep working and let the chips fall where they may.

“It’s exciting for me to have a guy like Otto in my position to learn from. He’s a pro’s pro. That’s what I’ve experienced in his time here. I think that will help me even more than just being thrown in the fire, being a starter right away. I got a lot of experience from that, but at the same time still a lot to learn. Otto has already been super helpful for me, and that’s only going to help me down the road.’’

College try

Jim Boylen is still knee-deep in NBA mode, so the idea of him taking time out to watch college games just doesn’t work.

Yes, he admittedly has put eyes on his beloved Michigan State team from time-to-time, but as far as getting eyes on possible draft prospects, he’s not there yet.

“I have not watched much college basketball,’’ Boylen said. “I watched the Michigan-Michigan St. game a few weeks ago because it just happened to be on a day I was at home, but I haven’t watched enough. I don’t know it as well as maybe I should, but I’ve got a lot of friends in college basketball so I correspond with them a lot.’’